WORCESTER — Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz has been to Polar Park a handful of times since the gem with a diamond opened last year. The 26-year-old Worcester native, who holds a pair of lightweight championship boxing belts, was on the mound Wednesday afternoon to throw out a ceremonial first pitch as a “hometown hero” before a Worcester Red Sox game for the second time in 10 months.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO