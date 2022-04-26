'Rebooted' LC netters heading to nationals

Members of the Lewis and Clark Community College men's and women's tennis teams celebrate sweeping the Region 24 tourneys at Kaskaskia College in Centralia and qualifying for their respective NJCAA National Tournaments. (LCCCC Athletics)

Heading into this season, Lewis and Clark Community College tennis coach Bron Wilkerson felt confident. In fact, he expected big things from his men's and women's Trailblazers teams.

Why? A reboot.

As a result of that reboot, Wilkerson's teams are each preparing for a trip to their respective NJCAA Division I National Tournament following sweeps of the Region 24 tourneys last week.

The NJCAA women's National Tennis Tournament is set for May 7 - 11 at the Reffkin Tennis Center in Tucson, Arizona, while the NJCAA Men's Nationals are scheduled for May 16-20 at the JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center in Tyler, Texas.

"I'd say winning the region became expected once we rebooted," Wilkerson said. "We recruited really heavily over the off season."

The result of that recruiting was 16 new players, 12 of whom are still competing for the Trailblazers and are all freshmen.

"We had two who couldn't make it because of visa situations and two other who left for other programs," Wilkerson said. "But we knew we still had a strong team.

"Last year, there might have been a question as to how we might do, but after the reboot we did, not as much."

Strong indeed. In the Region 24 Tournament final at Kaskaskia, the LCCC men's team rolled to a 7-0 victory and the Trailblazers women won 6-1.

Wilkerson said the intense recruiting he did allowed hi to put together a team string from top to bottom, instead of relying on a few standouts to carry the load.

"Our overall balance allowed me to pull our No. 3 up to No. 1 and so forth," Wilkerson said. "It's worked out."

On the women's team, Sofija Djunisijevic, a freshman from Serbia, holds down the No. 1 spot and is the team captain.

"She's a fierce player," Wilkerson said. "She's very aggressive and a very passionate player."

The rest of the women's team, all freshmen, includes Jelizaveta Govrova from Latvia at No. 2, Jumai Muhammed frpm Nigeria at No. 3, Jumai Muhammed from Venzuela at No. 4 and her twin, Justine Azarak, at No. 5. At No. 6 singles is Aubrey Hunter from Alton High School.

On the men's side, LC's No. 1 and No. 2 singles men's players transferred prior to the season, which set the team back, but was dealt with quickly.

Daniel Guerrero, a freshman from Mexico, hold the Trailblazers' men's No. 1 singles spot.

"He's a controlled player, mentally and physically," Wilkeson said of Guerrero. "He can wear opponents out."

The rest of the men's lineup features Kudakwashe Sande from Zimbabwe at No. 2, men's singles, Juan Ignacio Cachaza from Argentina at No. 3, Mlungisi Mhlanga from Zimbabwe at No. 4, James Makaranga from Zimbabwe at No. 5 and Viktor Belic from Serbia at No. 6.

"This team has a chance to go farther at nationals than any LC team has had in a long time," Wilkerson said. "The level of competition at the national tournament is very strong, but this team has a shot.

"Will they win the whole thing? That's hard to say," he said, "but this is a good foundation for our program moving forward."