ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

'Rebooted' LC netters heading to nationals

By Pete Hayes
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09k6fk_0fKsgLV700
Members of the Lewis and Clark Community College men's and women's tennis teams celebrate sweeping the Region 24 tourneys at Kaskaskia College in Centralia and qualifying for their respective NJCAA National Tournaments. (LCCCC Athletics)

Heading into this season, Lewis and Clark Community College tennis coach Bron Wilkerson felt confident. In fact, he expected big things from his men's and women's Trailblazers teams.

Why? A reboot.

As a result of that reboot, Wilkerson's teams are each preparing for a trip to their respective NJCAA Division I National Tournament following sweeps of the Region 24 tourneys last week.

The NJCAA women's National Tennis Tournament is set for May 7 - 11 at the Reffkin Tennis Center in Tucson, Arizona, while the NJCAA Men's Nationals are scheduled for May 16-20 at the JoAnn Medlock Murphy Tennis Center  in Tyler, Texas.

"I'd say winning the region became expected once we rebooted," Wilkerson said. "We recruited really heavily over the off season."

The result of that recruiting was 16 new players, 12 of whom are still competing for the Trailblazers and are all freshmen.

"We had two who couldn't make it because of visa situations and two other who left for other programs," Wilkerson said. "But we knew we still had a strong team.

"Last year, there might have been a question as to how we might do, but after the reboot we did, not as much."

Strong indeed. In the Region 24 Tournament final at Kaskaskia, the LCCC men's team rolled to a 7-0 victory and the Trailblazers women won 6-1.

Wilkerson said the intense recruiting he did allowed hi to put together a team string from top to bottom, instead of relying on a few standouts to carry the load.

"Our overall balance allowed me to pull our No. 3 up to No. 1 and so forth," Wilkerson said. "It's worked out."

On the women's team, Sofija Djunisijevic, a freshman from Serbia, holds down the No. 1 spot and is the team captain.

"She's a fierce player," Wilkerson said. "She's very aggressive and a very passionate player."

The rest of the women's team, all freshmen, includes Jelizaveta Govrova from Latvia at No. 2, Jumai Muhammed frpm Nigeria at No. 3, Jumai Muhammed from Venzuela at No. 4 and her twin, Justine Azarak, at No. 5. At No. 6 singles is Aubrey Hunter from Alton High School.

On the men's side, LC's  No. 1 and No. 2 singles men's players transferred prior to the season, which set the team back, but was dealt with quickly.

Daniel Guerrero, a freshman from Mexico, hold the Trailblazers' men's No. 1 singles spot.

"He's a controlled player, mentally and physically," Wilkeson said of Guerrero. "He can wear opponents out."

The rest of the men's lineup features Kudakwashe Sande from Zimbabwe at No. 2, men's singles, Juan Ignacio Cachaza from  Argentina at No. 3, Mlungisi Mhlanga from Zimbabwe at No. 4, James Makaranga from Zimbabwe at No. 5 and Viktor Belic from Serbia at No. 6.

"This team has a chance to go farther at nationals than any LC team has had in a long time," Wilkerson said. "The level of competition at the national tournament is very strong, but this team has a shot.

"Will they win the whole thing? That's hard to say," he said, "but this is a good foundation for our program moving forward."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Centralia, IL
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Centralia, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Laredo Morning Times

United girls’ track sending five to regionals

When United head coach Amy Villasenor was a coach at George Washington Middle School a few years ago she never envisioned she would go on to coach two athletes for the next six years. Celeste Rangel and Natalia Suarez ran for the Bobcats and then made the jump to United High School at the same time Villasenor was given a nod to lead the program. "Watching them develop from a very young age to now is a great feeling as a coach," Villasenor said. "Time flies and I cannot believe they are seniors. They came in as freshmen and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois hoops loses junior forward to transfer

Illinois junior forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, 247Sports reported that Bosman-Verdonk entered his name into the portal and will begin searching for a new home outside Champaign. He played in 24 games last season and made 2 starts. The Fighting Illini...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbia#Recruiting#Kaskaskia College#Lcccc Athletics#Njcaa Division#National Tournament#Trailblazers
The Telegraph

Switch to hurdles makes Alton's McClaine a MadCo champ

EDWARDSVILLE – Simon McClaine was a top-20 placer in a three-mile race last fall at the Southwestern Conference cross country meet. The Alton Redbirds junior has not completely abandoned the long distances, but he has found his niche running for meters instead of miles as a hurdler in track, thanks to a recommendation from a former coach.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Hillsdale Daily News

Track and Field: Hornet boys and girls track take first at Whitmore Lake Invitational

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. — The Hillsdale Hornets track and field programs headed to Whitmore Lake High School to compete against some of the best track and field athletes in the state of Michigan. The Whitmore Lake Invitational hosted more than a dozen schools in team events for both girls and boys varsity. The Hillsdale Hornets varsity boys track and field team took home first place as a team in the small school division. They won with 134.25 points. Second place was awarded to Lutheran Westland with 103 points, and third place went to Ottawa Lake-Whiteford with 89.25 points.
WHITMORE LAKE, MI
Deming Headlight

Deming High golfers dominate tournament play on home course

DEMING – Thursday’s Deming Invitational Tournament was a homecoming for the Deming High golf teams and a showcase for local fans do not follow the varsity teams on the road. DHS did not disappoint, capturing boys’ and girls’ team championships at the Rio Mimbres Golf Course. The Deming Invitational Tournament is the...
DEMING, NM
The Telegraph

Angry parents are ruining youth sports

As millions of kids in the U.S. return to fields and courts for spring sports, black eyes and bloody noses are returning too. This time the injuries aren’t just among the athletes. These are dangerous times for referees and umpires who call penalties and outs.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy