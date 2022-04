Football super-agent Mino Raiola, who looks after players such as Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is 'critically ill' in a Milan hospital. Raiola was hospitalised on Thursday and widespread reports in Italy claimed he had died, but Alberto Zangrillo, head of the Intensive Care Unit at San Raffaele Hospital, told Italian news agency ANSA: "I am outraged by phone calls from so-called journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting."

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO