Baltimore, MD

Maryland cycling classic is coming to Baltimore

By Latrice Hill
 2 days ago
The Maryland Cycling Classic and UnitedHealthcare announced nine of the 17 teams to compete at the first professional road cycling race event, September 4, 2022.

The 193.7 kilometers (120.4 miles) race will start in Sparks, Maryland on rural roads and finish in downtown Baltimore.

The Labor Day weekend event is part of the UCI Pro Tour that features cyclists including Tour de France participants, National Champions, World Champions and Olympians from over 20 countries.

“The goal for the event this first year is to attract an international field with good sprinters and one-day classic riders, affording opportunities for teams in the Americas to compete with big teams from Europe,” Maryland Cycling Classic Chairman John Kelly said.

The Maryland Cycling Classic that was canceled for two years due to the COVID-19, is already one of the top-ranked events in North and South America.

"The people of Maryland and Baltimore should get ready for a great show,” said American professional cyclist Ben King.

