The Brooklyn Nets entered 2021-22 as the biggest favorites for the 2022 NBA championship, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Kyrie Irving was unable to start the year for Brooklyn due to vaccination issues. 14 games into the 2021 season, Joe Harris was struck down with an ankle injury, which sidelined him for the rest of the year. The Nets didn’t miss a beat without their starting backcourt, racing out to a 22-9 record after their Christmas day victory over LeBron James and the Lakers.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO