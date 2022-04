The Milwaukee Bucks finished off their series with the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night, ending the series in five games. The Bucks, still playing without Khris Middleton and George Hill. The Bulls playing without Zach Lavine and Alex Caruso. The Bucks jumped out to a big lead thanks to a 17-3 run in the middle of the first quarter and would lead the rest of the game by double digits.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO