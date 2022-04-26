ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets announce Tuesday night lineups

By John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals play the middle game of their three-game series on Tuesday night.

First pitch is set for 7:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium. The game will be broadcast in New York on SNY and on TBS nationally.

Chris Bassitt (2-1, 3.00) will start for New York, while Jordan Hicks (1-1, 1.29) will go for St. Louis.

The Mets rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Cardinals , 5-2.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Tuesday afternoon:

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt DH

3. Tyler O'Neill LF

4. Nolan Arenado 3B

5. Dylan Carlson RF

6. Harrison Bader CF

7. Paul DeJong SS

8. Andrew Knizner C

9. Brendan Donovan 1B

Starting Pitcher : Jordan Hicks

Mets lineup

CF Nimmo

RF Marte

SS Lindor

DH Alonso

3B Escobar

1B Smith

LF Canha

2B McNeil

C McCann

RHP Bassitt

Tuesday's game: How a wild, 5-run ninth inning gave Mets an improbable victory

