BOSTON -- Celtics star Jaylen Brown plans to play in Sunday's Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks as he battles a right hamstring injury. Brown aggravated the injury last Monday in his team's close out Game 4 victory over the Brooklyn Nets and needed the time off and treatment between series to be able to play. Both Celtics coach Ime Udoka and president Brad Stevens said this week there was some concern the injury would affect Brown during the upcoming series.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO