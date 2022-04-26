ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Authorities identify victims in fatal Sheboygan Co. crash

By Alice Reid
 2 days ago
UPDATE: The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said another person has died following a crash last weekend.

George Francis Seibel of Saint Cloud was seriously injured in the crash, and the sheriff's office said Friday he has now died from his injuries.

The crash is still pending the State Patrol Investigation.

PREVIOUS: Authorities have identified two people who died Saturday following a crash.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said Dorothy L. Friede of Adell and Betty Mae Seibel of Saint Cloud died Saturday.

The crash reportedly happened on Highway 57 at Highway MM in the town of Rhine. The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said that a northbound vehicle went left of center and struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

Shortly after the initial crash, the sheriff's office said there were two secondary crashes from vehicles approaching the original scene.

The crash continues to be investigated by Wisconsin State Patrol.

