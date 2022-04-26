ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Micah Mays, Kerrington Lee lead Palm Beach County playmakers in USA Today Florida Top 100

By Eric J. Wallace, Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
The USA Today Florida Network released its Top 100 statewide recruiting rankings for high school football players.

A pair of Palm Beach County playmakers stand out among the best Florida prospects for the upcoming high school football season.

Follow the links below to learn more about these athletes and see the complete Top 100 rankings:

Recent:Dwyer 3-star EDGE Kerrington Lee prioritizes academics over athletics

Complete List:USA Today Top 100: Welcome to the Year of the Wide Receiver

75. Micah Mays (Benjamin ATH)

6-foot-2, 175 pounds

Offers include: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, N.C. State, Wake Forest, West Virginia

80. Kerrington Lee (Dwyer EDGE)

6-foot-5, 225 pounds

Offers include: Arkansas, Boston College, Indiana, Utah, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest

