2022 NFL draft: Colts' position-by-position preview

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for the 2022 NFL draft, which is slated to begin Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.

As the Colts begin finalizing their draft board over the next few days, they will also be putting together a plan to maximize addressing needs without compromising the notion of adding the best player available at each spot.

This is expected to be one of the more unpredictable drafts in recent memory. There isn’t a consensus player for several positions and there isn’t even a consensus player for the No. 1 overall pick, which is held by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For this preview, we’ll include the current state of the room, the level of need and how much money they have invested at the position. For the level of need portion, we’ll use a scale of 1-4:

Don’t even think about it: Would be surprised if a pick is used at the position. Meh: Not expected but if a talented player is available, it wouldn’t be a total shock. It’s a need but maybe not a priority: Probably set with either a veteran starter but adding talent would be recommended likely with a Day 3 upside pick. Fire in Spongebob’s brain meme: Self-explanatory.

With the draft just two days away, here’s a quick position-by-position preview for the Colts:

Quarterback

Starter: Matt Ryan

Backups: Sam Ehlinger, James Morgan

Level of need: 3

Cap investment: $20.4 million (14th)

Offseason Review: The Colts traded away Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders and then added Matt Ryan in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. They signed James Morgan to a futures contract while Sam Ehlinger enters his second season.

Draft Preview: The Colts have Ryan under contract for at least the next two seasons and without a first-round pick, they may have to wait to see which prospects fall. While this is a need for the future, the Colts don’t have to take a quarterback in this draft. That said, it wouldn’t be shocking if they really like a prospect and wound up taking him to groom under Ryan.

Best Prospect Fit: Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder is my favorite logical fit for the Colts. He’s a great leader who showed improvement every season and he has the upside to be a long-term starter. He has good mechanics, dual-threat ability and has extensive experience in RPO and pre-snap reads. Having him sit behind Ryan for a season or two would only help his development.

Other prospects to consider: Matt Corral (Ole Miss), Carson Strong (Nevada)

Running Back

Starter: Jonathan Taylor

Backups: Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson

Level of need: 1

Cap investment: $8.1 million (19th)

Offseason Review: Taylor emerged as the league’s best running back in 2021, taking home the rushing crown and becoming the youngest player ever to record at least 1,800 rushing yards in a season. The Colts let Marlon Mack walk in free agency, resulting in a one-year deal with the Houston Texans.

Draft Preview: This class is spear-headed by Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker. Neither should be on the board for Indy considering their projected draft capital. The Colts might dabble late on Day 3 if a player like Rachaad White or Tyler Allgeier falls, but the 1-2 punch of Taylor and Hines is one of the best in the league. Jackson also has some intriguing upside on special teams.

Best Prospect Fit: BYU’s Tyler Allgeier. Potentially falling to Day 3, I wouldn’t expect the Colts to use a pick on a running back. But if Allgeier is there in the sixth round or so, he could provide value. He can work between the tackles and in space with some surprisingly pleasant receiving chops. He would be a fantastic RB3 as long as the price isn’t too high.

Other prospects to consider: Tyler Badie (Missouri), Rachaad White (Arizona State), Jerome Ford (Cincinnati)

Wide Receiver

Starters: Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin

Backups: Mike Strachan, Dezmon Patmon, DeMichael Harris, Keke Coutee

Level of need: 4

Cap investment: $9.87 million (30th)

Offseason Review: After Pittman Jr. broke out in a pretty big way, the Colts allowed T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal (Eagles) to walk. Hilton is still on the market so there is still a chance for a reunion, but this is the Colts’ biggest need entering the draft.

Draft Preview: This is a deep class with various skill sets that would fit well with the Colts. Speed and YAC ability are probably the two aspects they need to focus most on when it comes to prospects, and there are several players who fit that mold.

Best Prospect Fits: We’ll go with two here since there are so many. First, Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce. While he played mostly the X for the Bearcats, Pierce is versatile. He’s a size (6’3, 211), speed (4.41) combo that presents immense upside. He gets vertical extremely quickly and has shown promise working against press coverage. Pierce is one of the prospects that checks nearly every box for the Colts from being a senior team captain to his athletic measureables.

The other is Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore. There aren’t many prospects I love Moore. (I’ll see myself out). Really, though, the Skyy’s the limit. (Send help, please). Despite his size and early declare status not being typical for a Chris Ballard wide receiver, Moore would make an immediate impact and is arguably the best complement in this draft for Pittman Jr. as a Z-receiver/flanker. If he’s the pick at No. 42 overall, we’re going streaking up the quad and to the gymnasium.

Other prospects to consider: George Pickens (Georgia), Christian Watson (North Dakota State), Wan’Dale Robinson (Kentucky), Bo Melton (Rutgers)

Tight End

Starter: Mo Alie-Cox

Backups: Kylen Granson, Farrod Green, Eli Wolf, Nikola Kalinic

Level of need: 3

Cap investment: $10.1 million (16th)

Offseason Review: Jack Doyle retired despite having one year left on his contract. The Colts signed Alie-Cox to a three-year extension, effectively making him the starter.

Draft Preview: There is no true consensus at the position, which makes this a fun group. None of them are projected to go into the first round and even though it is a need, I’m believing more and more that Ballard will wait until Day 3 unless he gets a crazy value on a player they love.

Best Prospect Fit: Virginia’s Jelani Woods. There are several player who fit the Colts’ standards for a tight end. But if the Colts are staying true to their mantra of “betting on high-end traits,” then look no further than Woods. He’s arguably the most athletic tight end prospect in 30 years according to RAS and while he has development ahead, the upside may be too good to ignore.

Other Prospects to Consider: Greg Dulcich (UCLA), Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State), Trey McBride (Colorado State), Cade Otton (Washington)

Offensive Tackle

Starters: Matt Pryor, Braden Smith

Backups: Brandon Kemp, Shon Coleman, Carter O’Donnell, Jordan Murray

Level of Need: 4

Cap investment: $20.1 million (16th)

Offseason Review: The Colts allowed Eric Fisher to hit free agency, and he’s yet to find a new home. They re-signed Matt Pryor to a one-year deal and are expected to give him the first shot at earning the starting left tackle role.

Draft Preview: This class appears to be top-heavy with several question marks following the first few names. The Colts are almost guaranteed to walk away with a pick at this position to provide some competition with Pryor. When that will be remains to be seen even with it being such a high need.

Best Prospect Fit: Washington State’s Abraham Lucas. Though he has to switch from the right to the left side, his extreme athleticism should allow the transition to take place. Lucas checks nearly every box for the Colts outside of being a true left tackle, which is certainly a notable omission. If he’s the pick on Day 2, the Colts just may have their left tackle of the future.

Other Prospects to Consider: Rasheed Walker (Penn State), Daniel Faalele (Minnesota), Sean Rhyan (UCLA), Matt Waletzko (North Dakota), Ryan Van Demark (Connecticut).

Interior Offensive Line

Starters: Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter

Backups: Will Fries

Level of need: 2

Cap investment: Guard ($14.6 million — 9th), Center ($10.7 million — 5th)

Offseason Review: The Colts let pending free agents Mark Glowinski (Giants) and Chris Reed (Vikings) hit the market. Glowinski’s starting role will be filled by Pinter while Reed’s depth role has yet to be replaced.

Draft Preview: This is a need for the Colts but not one I expect for them to invest heavily into. With that starting trio, the Colts can get by with adding a veteran following the draft to provide depth.

Best Prospect Fit: North Dakota State’s Cordell Volson would be the ideal pick at this position on Day 3. He brings a mean streak that fits well with the offensive line mentality while adding more power to the interior. He’s not the best athlete, but he did post a 4.64 in the short shuttle drill, which shows he has at least a solid baseline of athleticism.

Edge Rusher

Starters: Yannick Ngakoue, Kwity Paye

Backups: Ben Banogu, Dayo Odeyingbo, Tyquan Lewis, Kameron Cline

Level of need: 2

Cap investment: $20.4 million (12th)

Offseason Review: The big move came when the Colts acquire Ngakoue via trade. They also let Kemoko Turay (49ers) and Al-Quadin Muhammad (Bears) sign with new teams in free agency.

Draft Preview: This is a solid class with upside edge rushers on all three days. It’s not a massive need for the Colts but given their affinity for the trenches, I expect them to add to the defensive line in some capacity.

Best Prospect Fit: Penn State’s Arnold Ebekiete fits several of the boxes the Colts typically look for in edge rushers. However, Ebekiete is expected to go in the second round, and I think the Colts will prioritize other positions if all things are equal. Still, Ebekiete fits the mold of what the Colts like so never say never.

Other Prospects to Consider: Amare Barno (Virginia Tech), Jeffrey Gunther (Coastal Carolina), Alex Wright (UAB), Josh Paschal (Kentucky)

Interior Defensive Line

Starters: DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart

Backups: Dayo Odeyingbo, Tyquan Lewis, Chris Williams, R.J. McIntosh

Level of need: 2

Cap investment: $30.43 million (4th)

Offseason Review: The biggest subtraction from this group was Taylor Stallworth, who signed with the Chiefs. The Colts didn’t add any players during free agency.

Draft Preview: The need isn’t major for the Colts here and as Lewis and Odeyinbgo rotate at the three-technique behind Buckner, the bigger need becomes at the one-technique. It really comes down to adding depth, which means it would be likely they make that pick on Day 3.

Best Prospect Fit: Stanford’s Thomas Booker. Considering projected draft capital and fit within the scheme, there aren’t any fits better than Booker. He wouldn’t cost the Colts much more than a fifth or sixth-round pick. He might be more of a tweener, but there is potential that he could become a solid rotational player.

Linebacker

Starters: Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke

Backups: Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, Malik Jefferson, Jordan Glasgow

Level of need: 2

Cap investment: $20.5 million (21st)

Offseason Review: The Colts re-signed Zaire Franklin to a three-year extension, and he’ll continue to be the SAM backer and special teams captain. Fellow special teamer Matthew Adams (Bears) joined Matt Eberflus in Chicago during free agency.

Draft Preview: The Colts likely aren’t adding a linebacker with any of their higher draft capital. But with Okereke heading into a contract year, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they spent a Day 3 pick at the position.

Best Prospect Fit: Indiana’s Micah McFadden would likely be a target for the Colts if they really wanted to add. He has some athletic limitations but he could be a great add to the special teams unit. He was also a team captain and went to the team’s local pro day.

Cornerback

Starters: Stephon Gilmore, Kenny Moore II, Brandon Facyson

Backups: Isaiah Rodgers, Chris Wilcox, Alexander Myres, Will Redmond

Level of need: 3

Cap investment: $23 million (9th)

Offseason Review: The big move here was trading Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts wound up filling that role with Gilmore on a two-year deal while they also added Facyson, who will compete for the starting cornerback role with Rodgers.

Draft Preview: There are plenty of intriguing players the Colts could add. They could do so on Day 2 and get a player who might be ready to make an impact sooner rather than later. Or they could look to draft a high-upside prospect with a little more development.

Best Prospect Fit: UTSA’s Tariq Woolen is probably the best fit for the Colts even though there is a lot of development to be made there. He’s an elite athlete and has shown enough promise with his ball skills that he could turn into a high-end starter.

Other Prospects to Consider: Kyler Gordon (Washington), Alontae Taylor (Tennessee), Martin Emerson (Mississippi State)

Safety

Starters: Khari Willis, Julian Blackmon

Backups: Rodney McLeod, Armani Watts

Level of need: 2

Cap investment: $8.7 million (23rd)

Offseason Review: The Colts allowed George Odum to sign a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers and is likely to replace his role with the veteran Watts from Kansas City. The Colts also added McLeod, who is likely to see a lot of work as a rotational safety.

Draft Preview: The safety position isn’t a massive need but it is a position that should be expected to get a selection from the Colts. With a solid trio already entrenched on defense, it would benefit the defense if the Colts added a more rangy safety in coverage than one that excels in run defense.

Best Prospect Fit: Maryland’s Nick Cross would be a fantastic addition to the defense. He has a great mix of coverage skills and making plays against the run. The Colts might have to spend a Round 3 pick on Cross, which means he may be a tad expensive in terms of need. With that said, he would be a great addition to the secondary. If he falls to the fourth round, that’s very strong value.

Other Prospects to Consider: Verone McKinley (Oregon), Kerby Joseph (Illinois), Bubba Bolden (Miami), Delarrin Turner-Yell (Oklahoma)