Connecticut State

This Is The Best Bar Food In Connecticut

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New Haven restaurant is being credited for having the best bar food in Connecticut. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the bar food in each state, which included Elm City Social as the top choice for Connecticut. "Elm City Social has tons of amazing bar...

960weli.iheart.com

Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Hartford, Connecticut

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The restaurants in Hartford range from classic Italian and American cuisines to farm-to-table fare. You can’t lack your favorites from the many options in the city. However, we did the research and below are the 5 most popular American restaurants in the city.
FOX 61

$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — While there was no jackpot winner in Monday's Powerball drawing, someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut will still win big. One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut matched four white balls with the Powerball, and with the Power Play at 2x, that prize is $100,000.
CONNECTICUT STATE
#Bar Food#Birmingham City#Good Food#Food Drink#Elm City Social#Alabama Paramount Bar#Great Alaskan Alehouse#Arkansas Cork#Connecticut Elm City#Hawaii Osoyami Bar
domino

18 Acres of Solitude and 1980s Charm Drew These Former New Yorkers to Connecticut

Being slightly jaded from New York City’s cutthroat real-estate market worked to James Veal and Christine Stucker’s advantage when the couple, who run the design and architecture studio Stewart-Schafer, decided to sell their Brooklyn townhouse and move to Easton, Connecticut, in the summer of 2019. Stucker was the one who first spotted the 5,000-square-foot, mid-century–inspired home (built in 1984) online, and they jumped on it. The pair organized a showing for the very next day, meanwhile conducting a very thorough Google search on the town (they knew next to nothing about it) and its local school district. “We’re used to needing contracts drawn up in 24 hours and having them signed in case someone swoops in and steals it,” explains Veal. “So we got this squared away pretty quickly and never looked back.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Crumbl Cookies plans Danbury, North Haven locations

Crumbl Cookies, a growing cookie brand that's enjoyed viral social media fame on TikTok, will be opening stores in Danbury and North Haven in the next few months, the company confirmed Tuesday. Franchise owners Justin Cinnamon and Scott Cinnamon said the Danbury store will open at 71 Newtown Road (Suite...
NORTH HAVEN, CT

