Winterville, NC

Allergy season reaching peak in Eastern Carolina

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the weather warms up in Eastern Carolina, pollen counts have continued to rise too. Allergy season is reaching its peak in the East. Dr. Sherif Taha, an allergist, says tree pollen...

WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

As BA.2 Continues Rapid Midwest Rise, Here Are COVID Symptoms to Watch For

With the BA.2 omicron subvariant continuing to spread across Chicago, Illinois and the U.S., what symptoms should you be watching for?. The “stealth omicron” subvariant has only been the dominant strain of COVID in the United States for less than a month, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now believes that it is responsible for more than 80% of new cases of the virus.
CHICAGO, IL
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WebMD

COVID-19 Cases Remain Low, Stomach Flu Outbreaks Rise

April 4, 2022 – While coronavirus cases continue to decline across the U.S., another virus is climbing to its pre-pandemic levels, according to NBC News. Outbreaks of the norovirus, which causes stomach flu, have increased dramatically since the beginning of January. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, people are gathering more, which has likely led to an uptick in infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVCR NEWS

Why the CDC issued an alert on liver damage in children

Researchers are investigating a possible connection between children infected with hepatitis and adenoviruses and liver damage in children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised physicians and public health officials Thursday to be on the lookout for pediatric patients with hepatitis from unknown causes. According to the advisory, a cluster of kids in an Alabama children's hospital developed liver damage — liver failure in some cases – in conjunction with hepatitis and adenovirus infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sciencealert.com

A Dangerous Liver Disease Is Spreading in US Kids, Seemingly Related to a Virus

A dangerous, liver-compromising virus is spreading among kids in the US. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert to healthcare providers, warning that a "cluster" of at least nine unusual pediatric hepatitis cases have been spotted in Alabama in recent months, and there could be more out there nationwide.
ALABAMA STATE
The Atlantic

A Tick Bite Made Them Allergic to Meat

A few months ago, Candice Matthis and Debbie Nichols sat down with their husbands to have some bacon. It was an unremarkable scene, except for two details. First, there were the EpiPens, which Matthis and Nichols both had ready in case of emergency. The two women can’t eat red meat, not after they were each diagnosed with a dangerous red-meat allergy that develops, oddly enough, after tick bites. They had bonded as friends over their strange shared fate, where a strip of bacon could send them into anaphylactic shock. Matthis is so sensitive that even the airborne particles wafting off a pan of cooking meat typically make her sick. But this time, nothing happened to her as the bacon sizzled. Her EpiPen remained untouched. Nichols made herself a BLT. “It had been years,” she told me. And for her, too, nothing happened, except that she remembered how good a BLT tasted.
LIFESTYLE
WITN

North Carolina “all green” on latest CDC COVID-19 map

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Every single county in North Carolina has a low risk of COVID-19 illness and strain on the healthcare system. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has all 100 counties in the state in the “low” risk category, as it concerns the virus. The other two categories are “medium” and “high,” which most, if not all, counties have spent time in during the more than two-year pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mysterious cases of hepatitis are 'very rare' and not something to worry about, leading scientists say after CDC issues alert over outbreak in Alabama

Experts are saying that it is too early for Americans to start worrying about hepatitis, even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning Thursday over nine cases detected in young Alabama children. The cases of the inflammatory liver condition were all in children under the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

