ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Festival International De Louisiane Gearing For Its Five-Day In-Person Event

kadn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the largest international music and art festivals is back in Acadiana. Festival...

www.kadn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Festivals#Acadiana
99.9 KTDY

Armpit Hair Braids — Look For Them at Festival International

Festival International is like guacamole. You either really like it or it's just not your thing. We can honor and respect both schools of thought. But for those who do love Festival International which returns to Lafayette following a two-year hiatus due to COVID the joy and excitement are palpable. You can literally feel the energy building around town.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Beaches You Need To Visit

Louisiana is known for a lot of things but I think most people forget that we have beaches here too. I know I personally forget about this little fact. Now, I am not here telling you to skip your vacation to Destin this summer to stay a little closer to home. But if you are like me and sometimes you get a craving for some sun then these beaches will do the trick.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Anyone Notice This Spelling Mistake on Nelson Rd In Lake Charles?

Before we start, yes, it has been replaced already. Spelling in the world of signage tends to be the most important thing in the business. It's not something you simply just want to leave up to spell check to handle. As I type this, I am doing my best to make sure everything in this article is spelled right. I just KNOW someone is going to catch a missed word. Oh well, I'm a radio DJ, not an English major!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
93.1 KISS FM

Evil Looking Caterpillar Showing Up On Citrus Plants

A very evil looking caterpillar may be in your garden, but no worries, it's not dangerous. The LSU AgCenter shared a photo of this caterpillar, which will ultimately become the Giant Swallowtail butterfly, and it looks like it could do you harm. Surprisingly, this type of caterpillar is harmless and...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
92.9 THE LAKE

Restaurants We Miss in Lake Charles

I went down memory lane with my parents the other day about places we used to eat back in the day. I remember specifically after church, First Baptist Church Sulphur, we would slide down with my parents' friends to the buffet at the Holiday in on Hwy 27. They had the best desserts as I remember. Course we would also slide over to Western Sizzlin' in Lake Charles on Prien Lake Road. We spent almost an hour reminiscing on the old places we would go eat, and then the places they would go eat before I was ever a twinkle in their eyes. Rooting around as I do on Facebook, I found someone had the same idea of places we miss eating. So here is a little list down memory lane of places we miss going to eat in Lake Charles and the surrounding area!
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy