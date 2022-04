Joel Embiid is hobbling. James Harden is regressing. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris are slumping. Is it time to panic in Philadelphia?. Following the 76ers’ 103-88 loss at home to the Fred VanVleet-less Raptors, Shannon Sharpe says his level of concern is only 3.5 out of 10 for Philly, which still leads 3-2 as the first-round series returns to Toronto — but that 3.5 can shoot up the scale quickly.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO