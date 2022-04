After spending two full seasons on the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, then playing out a one year contract with the Los Angeles Rams in their Super Bowl-winning 2021 season, Odell Beckham Jr. is enjoying free agency. For the star wide receiver, that means letting go of his ties to old teams and their locales, leading him to list his Columbia Station, Ohio home. After signing with the Cleveland Browns in 2019, Beckham paid $1.6 million for the mansion and subsequently renovated it. Now, according to Dirt, he’s asking $3.3 million for the 2.1 acre property.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO