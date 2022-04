The N.C. Homeowner Assistance Fund will host a pop-up event from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Habitat for Humanity in Shelby. During the event, outreach and case management staff from the N.C. Homeowner Assistance Fund will be on-site to help homeowners who need assistance with mortgage and other housing-related costs due to the pandemic to learn more about the program and complete applications.

SHELBY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO