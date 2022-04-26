ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota Reacts To NASCAR’s Decision On Denny Hamlin

By Hunter Hodies
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Toyota has responded to NASCAR’s decision regarding the Denny Hamlin situation. NASCAR has told Hamlin that he must complete sensitivity training after he put out a very insensitive tweet on Monday that involved Kyle Larsen. The process must be started by the end of the week as well....

Comments / 46

Joe Nelson
2d ago

it's a wonder he wasn't disciplined more harshly considering what he did was just as bad if not worse than what Kyle Larson did he even specifically noted it as Kyle Larson even which is directing it directly at Kyle Larson

Reply
35
Deborah Roys
2d ago

Dennys should get same treatment Nascar gave Larson. Makes Nascar look like they are racist. Treat all the same.

Reply
46
user 676
1d ago

Sensitivity training…. Makes me want to throw up 🤮. Nail in the coffin for me I’m done with it. Give Booba the hammer he absolutely ruined NASCAR. Thanks I’ve been watching since they started airing it on tv. Sad day for those who raced before race card.

Reply
15
