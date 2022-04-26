ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIA stalls on increasing the number of sprint races in F1 next season

By Giles Richards
 2 days ago
Mick Schumacher Photograph: Hollandse Hoogte/REX/Shutterstock

Formula One has attempted to forge ahead with its intent to increase the number of sprint races next season but their efforts have been prevented for the moment by the sport’s governing body, the FIA. At a meeting of the F1 Commission in London on Tuesday there was also no concrete decision regarding whether the budget cap would be increased this year.

The F1 commission consists of representatives of F1’s owners – Formula One management, the FIA and the teams. F1 and the teams supported increasing the number of sprint race weekends to be held from the three this year to six next year, with FOM believing the format to be very successful.

However, the FIA has insisted it will not back the plan until it has carried out an evaluation of the impact of the proposal on its trackside operations and personnel. The FIA will then report back to the commission and once more consider the proposal. Reports have suggested the FIA was seeking to receive greater financial redress from F1 in return for agreeing to increase the sprint races.

The meeting also discussed the proposed budget cap increase from $140m (£111m) to $147m this year to cover increased freight and logistic costs and inflation, a move that was known to be opposed by three teams. The matter has not been resolved and instead been handed to the F1 financial working group which will investigate the issues involved and also present its findings at the next meeting of the commission.

There was, however, agreement that, in accordance with the new engine rule set to come into play in 2026, the cars would have to adapt accordingly. The new engines are aimed at environmental sustainability – including an increase in the deployment of electrical power to up to 50% and to utilise a 100% sustainable fuel.

There was agreement that, with a potential loss in horsepower from the new power units, the cars needed to be smaller and lighter and that ways must be considered to reduce their drag while maintaining recent improvements in their ability to follow one another closely on track.

The use of helmet cameras was given unanimous approval after their initial tests and they will be employed across the entire grid in 2023. There was no announcement on which race will replace the Russian Grand Prix but Qatar remains an option or potentially a second race in Singapore.

