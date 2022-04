A Tuesday evening fire destroyed a popular gathering spot in a small eastern Iowa town. The fire broke out Tuesday night at Bootleggers River Tavern, a restaurant and bar in the Clayton County town of Millville. The small unincorporated town that sits a short distance west of the Mississippi River near the Turkey River and Highway 52, had a population of 29 people in 2015. Realizing just how much a place like this is the heartbeat of a small community makes this news all the more difficult.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO