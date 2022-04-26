Meet Hong Tran, one of the owners of Mak & Grille | Extended interview

ALTHOUGH not everything at Dollar Tree actually sells for $1, the store is full of marked-down prices and great deals. Some offers at Dollar Tree are stronger than others, though. There are tons of items you should stock up on at the dollar store, taking advantage of the lowest prices...
A Dollar Tree manager in Bremen, Indiana was fired from their job after posting a controversial sign outside of the store last week. The sign apologized for the store being closed, and then called out the teenage workers at the store.
You might have noticed during your grocery store run that food prices are continuing to get worse, rising at unprecedented rates. According to NPR, every ingredient or meal that comes from a restaurant or grocery chain has jumped in price, and experts believe that general food prices will continue to increase by up to 5.5% in the upcoming days. Certain foods might fare worse than others — experts predict beef and veal will rise up to 16.2%, fats, shortening, and oil should jump by 11.7%, and eggs should see an 11.4% price hike.
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
deli case at grocery storePhoto by Dianeduane (Creative Commons) The prices of chicken breast, ground beef, and pork are expected to go up again significantly over 2022. This news is in light of a protein inflation note by Evercore ISI that predicts most protein prices are expected to increase "substantially" due to the higher feed costs, with the price of chicken breast reaching as high as 70% year-over-year in the first half of 2022. (source)
Most consumers’ lives look very different now than they did in April 2020, but many businesses continue to feel the pandemic’s impact on sales. Coca-Cola, for one, has yet to see its bar and restaurant business return to pre-outbreak levels. Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey explained to...
Travel is expected to boom this summer despite concerns about inflation and high gas prices because COVID-19 restrictions have eased. So, given its robust financials and a reasonable valuation, would...
A takeaway shop has been blasted over its expensive menu, including a £5 veggie burger and 10 chicken wings for £14. Oxford University student Geli Kanu, 19, went viral with a tweet drawing attention to the 'crazy prices' at the fast food shop, which she did not name.
The pivot to digital channels during the pandemic enabled quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and fast-casual chains not only to survive the global health crisis, but to thrive in its aftermath. In fact, online spending at some restaurants increased nearly 200% within the first few months of the pandemic’s onset, and many restaurants are now facing a whole new struggle as digital ordering and delivery show no signs of waning two years into the crisis while restaurants welcome back in-house dining.
DQ is but one chain whose recipes do not meet FDA guidelines for ice cream or yogurt labeling. Other under-publicized facts have been verified by the companies themselves. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, Goodreads, Anthony Bourdain’s “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly,” DairyQueen.com, the Food and Drug Administration, The Los Angeles Times, TasteofHome.com, and Mashed.com.
