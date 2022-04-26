Meet Hong Tran, one of the owners of Mak & Grille | Extended interview

You might have noticed during your grocery store run that food prices are continuing to get worse, rising at unprecedented rates. According to NPR, every ingredient or meal that comes from a restaurant or grocery chain has jumped in price, and experts believe that general food prices will continue to increase by up to 5.5% in the upcoming days. Certain foods might fare worse than others — experts predict beef and veal will rise up to 16.2%, fats, shortening, and oil should jump by 11.7%, and eggs should see an 11.4% price hike.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO