We love Chicago, and you should 1000% take a trip there this summer for a long weekend, but whatever you do DONT go to Chicago July 28th-31st we are warning you... Lollapalooza is back...... and it will invade Chicago's beautiful Grant Park once again from July 28th through July 31st. There are some massive names playing Lollapalooza this year including Metallica, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, and Green Day, you can buy tickets and learn all about it by clicking here!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO