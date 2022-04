JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This summer, Duval voters will get to decide whether to approve a property tax referendum to help retain teachers. Jacksonville City Council has voted to add the referendum to the ballot for voters August 23 so voters can decide if they want to approve this new property tax that Duval County Public Schools says it needs to increase teacher pay. ”Voters need a voice,” said Darryl Willie, a Duval County School Board Member who represents District 4.

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO