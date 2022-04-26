ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Man sought in connection with Moline shooting Sunday

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island States Attorney Monday issued an arrest warrant for a Moline man police say shot a man in Moline Sunday. Edgar Alonzo-Rosales, 23, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm, police said in a...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 1

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

56-year-old woman shot and killed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was found inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman arrested in knife attack

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carly Chandler, 39, was arrested Sunday after police say she cut another woman with a knife. According to Rockford Police, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Middlebury Avenue where they met with Chandler, who had a stab wound in her hand. Police say Chandler was involved in a fight […]
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on attempted murder charge in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of 23-year-old Edgar Alonzo-Rosales. Alonzo-Rosales is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm. Police said on...
MOLINE, IL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Rock Island, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
Moline, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Moline, IL
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Name of man found dead in Rock River released

ALTOONA, Wis. (WTVO) — The man who was found dead in the Rock River last week has been identified. Dennis R. Schattie, 79, was found dead in the river near the Fordham Dam on the morning of April 12, according to WEAU. Altonna Police Chief Kelly Bakken said in a Friday press release that several […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Kwqc#Lot N
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
KMBC.com

Police locate suspect after Independence woman stabbed in face

BELTON, Mo. — The Belton, Missouri Police Department say they have arrested a suspect in a disturbing stabbing case. Police first notified the public they were searching for a person of interest considered armed and dangerous Monday afternoon. Police said in a press release that authorities were called to...
BELTON, MO
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWQC

Police: Teen reported missing in Moline

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is asking for help locating 16-year-old Elijah. According to police, Elijah was last seen wearing a Nike zip-up and black pants. Police said he is about 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds. Police ask anyone with any information about Elijah’s whereabouts to call 911...
MOLINE, IL
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa woman stabs man in the neck during argument

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman was jailed after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck during an argument. Ashten Medina, 35, is charged with willful injury. According to police, the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. The incident occurred overnight near 29th Street and Rutland Avenue. Medina was...
DES MOINES, IA
WAND TV

Police: Business owner arrested after shooting at customer's car

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A business owner is facing charges in connection to a shots fired incident Tuesday night. Police arrived in the 1900 block of N. 22nd Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Once on scene, they learned a dispute between a customer and a business owner turned violent. Officers said the business owner shot at the customer's car. No one was hurt, but a few rounds hit the vehicle.
DECATUR, IL
KWQC

Detective Jon Leach retires from Moline police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department announced Tuesday that detective Jon Leach is retiring. The Moline Police Department congratulated Leach on his retirement in a Facebook post. The department said Leach is retiring after he was injured while attempting to apprehend a fugitive in January 2021. Police said...
MOLINE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy