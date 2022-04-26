ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henryetta, OK

Authorities seize 42,000 marijuana plants at Henryetta property

By Ryan Love
 2 days ago
Authorities seized more than 40,000 marijuana plants at a growing operation in Henryetta on Tuesday in part of a trafficking investigation.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says agents and officers from multiple law enforcement agencies served a search warrant at the property, seizing 42,000 plants and detaining 28 workers for questioning.

"During this investigation, evidence shows large loads of marijuana being moved off this property and trafficked out of state onto the illicit market," OBN spokesman Mark Woodward said.

Woodward says arrests are pending as this investigation is ongoing.

