ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix Top 10: ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ Dethrones ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

By Jennifer Maas
Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLimited series “Anatomy of a Scandal” has ended “Bridgerton” Season 2’s reign as the No. 1 English-language TV series on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s newly release Top 10 rankings. For the week of April 18-April 24, “Anatomy of a Scandal” was...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are popular on Netflix right now? Netflix Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right? That's only half the battle. What one do you pick now? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting April 17:10. "A Dog's Way Home" Netflix Hours viewed: 5,750,0009. "Cleaner" IMDB Hours viewed: 6,770,0008. "Return to Space" Netlix Hours viewed: 7,150,0007. "The Call" Netflix Hours viewed: 7,710,0006. "How it Ends" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,600,0005. "Metal Lords" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,740,0004. "The Adam Project" Netflix Hours viewed: 9,270,0003. "A Score to Settle" Hollywood Reporter photo Hours viewed: 9,750,0002. "Choose or Die" Netflix Hours viewed: 16,000,0001. "The In Between" Netflix Hours viewed: 35,900,00011
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anatomy#Tnt#The Week Of#Non English
Popculture

Netflix's New Drama Just Took Over Bridgerton's No. 1 Spot

Lady Whistledown may have delivered plenty of scandalous updates amid the most recent London social season, but it is another scandal that is currently taking Netflix by storm. After breaking yet another Netflix record following its March 25 premiere date, Bridgerton Season 2 has been bumped from the top spot on Netflix's streaming charts by the streamer's newest hit, Anatomy of a Scandal.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Financial World

NETFLIX lost 200,000 subscribers in one month!

According to The Mirror, NETFLIX plummeted nearly 40% on Wall Street burning 58 billion in market cap and losing 200,000 subscribers earlier this month. Hence the consequences: according to The Mirror, NETFLIX is thinking of canceling many series and films to contain the losses. NETFLIX is also considering a low-priced,...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
TechRadar

Every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in May 2022

May 2022 is just around the corner – and that means there's a sizable amount of new Netflix content on the way. That may be a good thing for the world's biggest streamer, too. Netflix will want to try and put the recent (and somewhat negative) publicity behind it, what with the streaming giant losing 700,000 subscribers since the start of 2022 (mainly due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine) and its cancellation of multiple in-development projects. Presenting new Netflix movies or returning fan favorite Netflix shows to viewers, then, seems like a good move on Netflix's part.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

The Time Traveler's Wife Sets May Premiere at HBO — Watch Full Trailer

Click here to read the full article. If absence makes the heart grow fonder, The Time Traveler’s Wife will become extremely fond of her spouse this spring. HBO announced Thursday that its series adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s novel will premiere on Sunday, May 15. The six-episode drama will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Written by Doctor Who vet Steven Moffat, The Time Traveler’s Wife will chronicle the “intricate and magical love story” between Clare Abshire (Game of Thrones‘ Rose Leslie) and Henry DeTamble (Sanditon‘s Theo James), the latter of whom is never in one place for very long....
TV SERIES
wrestlinginc.com

Santino Marella’s Daughter Reveals New WWE Ring Name

Santino Marella‘s daughter has received her new WWE NXT 2.0 ring name. The former Bianca Sophia (Bianca Carelli) took to Instagram today to reveal that she is now being called “Arianna Grace” in WWE. “I understand and not everybody gets to do a job that they love...
WWE
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in May 2022

April is on its way out, and May is just around the corner, meaning a new slate of content is about to join the HBO Max streaming library. After stocking titles including The Flight Attendant Season 2 and Season 3 of A Black Lady Sketch Show, the streamer is set to add even more titles in May 2022, and the list includes plenty to get excited about.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy