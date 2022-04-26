ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sega delists classic Sonic games ahead of Sonic Origins launch

By Jordan Gerblick
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sega is delisting four classic Sonic games, effectively removing them from digital storefronts. The reason is simple: all four games are being remastered and released as part of Sonic Origins, which is launching on June 23 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Sonic Origins is a retro compilation that bundles...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Nintendo wants you to make sure your kids don't accidentally smash the TV while playing Switch Sports

Nintendo has released a PSA ahead of Nintendo Switch Sports’ release reminding parents to keep an eye on their children while they play. The official Japanese Nintendo account put out a tweet that read (translated via DeepL Translator): "Parents are asked to accompany their children when they play 'Nintendo Switch Sports' for their own safety. Please be careful to prevent children from bumping into each other or hitting the Joy-Con against the TV while playing."
TENNIS
GamesRadar+

Several former Crackdown 3 leads are working on a new Xbox Game Studios project

Former Crackdown 3 devs are seemingly working on a brand new project. As first reported by Tech4Gamers, it seems as though several key developers of Crackdown 3 have moved on to work on a brand new project under Xbox Game Studios. James Goddard, Mark Simon, and Dave McCrate have all been listed as working on a new project at Xbox Game Studios, as per their LinkedIn profiles.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Games#Sonic Retro#Sega#Sonic The Hedgehog#Video Game#Nintendo Switch#Sonic Origins#Dlc
GamesRadar+

Sonic creator blasts Square Enix after saying he sued over his latest game

Sonic the Hedgehog creator Yuji Naka says he sued Square Enix after being removed as the director of his latest game, 2021's Balan Wonderworld. In a thread on Twitter (translated by DeepL, via Nibel), Naka said that "about 6 months before the release of Balan Wonderworld, a work order was issued removing me as director [...], so I filed a lawsuit in court against Square Enix. I would like to tell you that the court case is over and the work order is no longer in effect at this time."
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

E3 2022 Schedule – What's happening and when

The ESA may have officially canceled the event, but the E3 2022 schedule lives on. Through other events like a newly announced Xbox and Bethesda games showcase, our own Future Games Show, the PC Gaming Show, and Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, the E3 season itself lives on. Earlier this...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Nintendo
GamesRadar+

The Overwatch 2 scoreboard is as at odds with the series' spirit

My Overwatch 2 beta hands-on has been defined by Orisa javelins, streamers dominating matches, and a perpetual disdain for the visual rework of the UI. During matches, I can't stop thinking about how hard it is to parse what the hell the scoreboard is telling me. After matches, I can't stop thinking about how much I hate the minimalist redesign, and wondering what Blizzard's thought process was behind it.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Is Bloodhunt on Xbox?

Can you play Bloodhunt on Xbox Series X or even your Xbox One? With the vampire-themed battle royale game having recently launched, it’s a fair question to ask. Even though it’s free-to-play and has crossplay features, Xbox owners wanting to get in on the Bloodhunt action are going to be disappointed. Here’s what you need to know about Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt on Xbox consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Rocket League now has a battle royale mode

Rocket League is jumping on the battle royale wagon. Rocket League's new battle royale mode, Knockout Bash, pits eight players against each other in all-out car combat. There are no balls or goals here; instead, victory involves eliminating your fellow drivers by knocking them out of the arena's Safezone or into deadly hazards.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Dragon Age Inquisition gets a Sims 4 makeover in this fantastic recreation

Someone's recreating Dragon Age Inquisition's Thedas in The Sims 4, and it looks absolutely spellbinding. Just below, you can see a tweet from @KawaiiFoxita, a Sims 4 content creator and part of the EA Creator's club. The tweet shows four stunning creations in The Sims 4, each displaying an area from Thedas in Dragon Age Inquisition with superb craftsmanship and attention to detail.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Best Bloodhunt archetype and classes

The best Bloodhunt archetypes and classes are very much dependent on how you play Vampire The Masquerade, with each of their abilities serving different roles and being the best in different situations. It's also worth mentioning that no archetype is so good that it clearly outclasses all other options - a testament to good balancing - and at the end of the day, a skilled player will always have the advantage, no matter who's playing whatever archetype.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Aka is an adorable red panda adventure, created by former Dreamworks animator

Aka sees you play as a red panda living its best life. Cosmic Gatto has just announced Aka, and it's possibly the cutest game on the release calendar. This indie adventure stars a red panda who, as a retired soldier, has decided to settle on a small island after the end of the war. The game's fluffy red protagonist and vibrant isometric visuals give us serious Tunic vibes, but you won't find challenging combat and deadly dungeons here. Instead, Aka is all about relaxation and finding "inner peace".
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The cheapest PlayStation Plus deals and membership prices in April 2022

The chase for the best PlayStation Plus deals just got more interesting! Today (March 29th, 2022) Sony announced a revamp of the PS Plus subscription service that will change the way it looks entirely. Rolling together PS Plus with PS Now, the new service will take on a more rounded look and offer more in each of the three new tiers: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium.
FIFA
GamesRadar+

The 10 best Tom Clancy games of all time

When you're choosing the best Tom Clancy games, you've got plenty to work with. There have been more than 35 since that Tom Clancy name was first stamped on a box in 1998. Even before that, there were games based on his fiction, including a Commodore 64 and Amiga game in 1987 based on The Hunt for Red October. We're sticking to the official, "Tom Clancy's" titled Ubisoft games for this list, because we had to draw a line somewhere.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to solve the Red Dead Redemption 2 High Stakes treasure map quest

The Red Dead Redemption 2 High Stakes treasure map provides an excellent source of income to fund your adventures, if you know where to find it and how to solve the clues it supplies. By deciphering the sketches and using them to guide yourself to several locations around the Old West, you'll discover the hidden prize of three gold bars that are worth a whopping $500 each in Red Dead Redemption 2, meaning there's a haul with a total value of $1,500 you can retrieve for completing a comparatively small amount of legwork. This is actually one of several Red Dead Redemption 2 treasure maps out there, with each taking you on a short adventure with a healthy payout available at the end, so let us lead you through the clues and you'll soon be raking in the profits from the Red Dead Redemption 2 High Stakes treasure map.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Warzone error codes, problems and fixes

Warzone Error Codes are something nobody wants to deal with, and with the new Season 3 coming out (including Godzilla and King Kong, obviously), there's inevitably more Call of Duty Warzone glitches coming out for players to deal with, as there always are. So no matter what Warzone error you're...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West player takes down a Tremortusk with three 5,000 damage shots

In Horizon Forbidden West, the mighty, elephant-like Tremeortusk doesn’t fare so well against a properly-equipped Aloy. Reddit user CaptainKart shared their four-figure hit on an unsuspecting Tremortusk, who doesn’t stand a chance as it’s taken down in three clean strikes. Tremortusks are hardy machines; despite being slow, they are fully armoured and equipped with multiple ranged weapons. To help out, CaptainKart activated Aloy’s Powershots Valor Surge before taking on the mountain of a beast. The player aims first at the weapons on the shoulders and then the underbelly, which carries an explosive liquid that causes the machine to explode from the inside out before burning the exterior. The first two arrows do 5.7k damage each, chipping away at most of the Tremortusk's health before the final shot to the underbelly causes it to die a terrifying death by fire.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Nintendo Switch Sports review: "Really is a social game through and through"

Nostalgia can sometimes be a dangerous thing. As I dive into Switch Sports, I have almost visceral visions of Christmas 2006, with my usually non-gamer parents brandishing Wii Remotes as they took another literal swing at Wii Sports tennis with dangerously full bellies. As vivid as those Wii Sports memories are for many of us, it's now 2022 and Switch Sports has to do more than reignite a few wistful looks back at overzealous family gatherings.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

16K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy