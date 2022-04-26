Sega delists classic Sonic games ahead of Sonic Origins launch

In Horizon Forbidden West, the mighty, elephant-like Tremeortusk doesn’t fare so well against a properly-equipped Aloy. Reddit user CaptainKart shared their four-figure hit on an unsuspecting Tremortusk, who doesn’t stand a chance as it’s taken down in three clean strikes. Tremortusks are hardy machines; despite being slow, they are fully armoured and equipped with multiple ranged weapons. To help out, CaptainKart activated Aloy’s Powershots Valor Surge before taking on the mountain of a beast. The player aims first at the weapons on the shoulders and then the underbelly, which carries an explosive liquid that causes the machine to explode from the inside out before burning the exterior. The first two arrows do 5.7k damage each, chipping away at most of the Tremortusk's health before the final shot to the underbelly causes it to die a terrifying death by fire.
