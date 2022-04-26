ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Senator Crowe receives 2022 Education Award

By Contributed Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE — State Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) today received the 2022 education award from the “Tennessee Education Trust” in recognition of his work on this year’s top ten policy and budget proposals that will advance educational equity and justice in Tennessee. The Education Trust...

Related
The Independent

School library bill advances, sponsor suggests book burning

Tennessee Republicans advanced legislation Wednesday that would place more scrutiny over what books are placed in public schools libraries, moments after the bill’s House sponsor said any inappropriate book should be burned.The measure is just one of several proposals introduced in Tennessee this year designed to impose more scrutiny and transparency in public school libraries amid a national spike in book challenges and bans. School librarians have become the target of scorn from Republican lawmakers pushing for more oversight on materials provided to children — particularly those that touch on racism and LGBTQ issues.Republican Rep. Jerry Sexton, from Bean...
POLITICS
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
One Green Planet

Petition: Tell Tennessee to Vote Down Bill to Legalize Child Marriage

A new bill proposed by Tennessee state republican Tom Leatherwood would eliminate the current age requirement for marriage and enable alternative forms of marriage to those who conscientiously object to the current pathway to marriage. In other words, this bill would legalize the marriage of adults to children. Removing the...
TENNESSEE STATE
