The woman who could turn “toot, toot, hey, beep, beep” into a dance-floor anthem? Donna Summer. The undisputed Queen of Disco? Donna Summer. An icon for pop divas to this day? Donna Summer. After giving us hit after hit, she’s got a musical telling her story, and we are sequined up and all in. Get to the Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, or any of the other show times for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical before it ends Sunday, May 1, in a sparkling “Last Dance.” “MacArthur Park,” “Bad Girls" and “Hot Stuff” are all on the Summer playlist. Tickets are available online.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO