ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverthorne, CO

Silverthorne COVID-19 testing site to close on April 30

By Jenna deJong
Summit Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Silverthorne Mako Medical COVID-19 testing site, run by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, will close on April 30. The sites in Breckenridge and Frisco will remain open. According...

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Breckenridge, CO
Government
City
Silverthorne, CO
County
Summit County, CO
Summit County, CO
Health
City
Frisco, CO
Frisco, CO
Government
Summit County, CO
Government
City
Breckenridge, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
Silverthorne, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Covid 19 Testing#Colorado Mountain College
CBS Denver

Colorado Man Tests Positive For Avian Flu

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– An adult male has tested positive for Avian flu on Colorado’s Western Slope. The man is younger than 40 years old and is an inmate at a state correctional facility in Delta County. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the man tested positive as a result of direct exposure to infected poultry at a commercial farm in Montrose County. The man was working with poultry as part of a pre-release employment program “where participants have the opportunity to work for private employers and be paid a prevailing wage.”(credit: Getty Images) The affected flock...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Denver

Lookout Alert To Send Emergency Notifications To Jefferson County, Broomfield, Westminster Residents

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some communities west of the Denver metro area are getting a new emergency notification system. All of Jefferson County, along with Broomfield and Westminster, will share “LookoutAlert.” (credit: Getty Images) It will be used for anything from fires to floods, to danger in the neighborhood. Reverse 911-type notifications have come a long way since the Lower North Fork Fire ravaged Jefferson County 10 years ago. Three people died in that fire from a prescribed burn. There were problems with emergency notifications. Now, beneath Lookout Mountain, first responders gathered as the newest generation of alert notifications was announced. “While the fire...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

This is why ice cream trucks are banned in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — I scream, you scream, we all scream when the ice cream truck comes around the block. Except for residents in Aurora. That's right, ice cream trucks are banned in the city under sections 26-347 and 26-248 in the municipal code. Section 26-347 prohibits the selling of...
AURORA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shake Shack opens location featuring its 1st drive-thru in Colorado

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The fast-casual restaurant, Shake Shack opened its new location in the southernmost region in Colorado. According to 9News, its newest restaurant is located at 6489 Promenade Parkway in Castle Rock. It's the first Shake Shack in Colorado to feature a drive-thru and the fifth Shake Shack restaurant in the country The post Shake Shack opens location featuring its 1st drive-thru in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
CASTLE ROCK, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy