NFL Draft Preview // Matt Dolloff & Alex Barth // 4-26-22

The first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft is in for the Kansas City Chiefs with the selection of cornerback Trent McDuffie. After weeks of holding 12 picks in the lead up to the 2022 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have officially made their first selection by trading up with the New England Patriots at No. 21 overall. Their prize was to be able to select cornerback Trent McDuffie from Washington.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO