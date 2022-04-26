ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake and Logan Paul ‘resuscitated’ boxing as it ‘wasn’t exciting’ after Mike Tyson retired, says UFC legend

By Jack Figg
 2 days ago
UFC legend Rampage Jackson said Jake and Logan Paul "resuscitated" boxing as it "wasn’t exciting any more" after Mike Tyson retired.

The American brothers have carried their success from the social media space into prizefighting.

Jake Paul celebrates with his brother Logan after a win in 2020 Credit: Getty
Heavyweight legend Mike Tyson pictured in 1990 Credit: Getty

And it has won praise from former UFC champion Jackson, 43, who claimed boxing fell behind its rivals when Tyson, now 55, left the sport.

He told South China Morning Post: “I think that they are very entertaining. It seems like they resuscitated boxing.

"With all due respect to all the boxers even though I’m MMA all day, I represent MMA and we got a war against boxers right now, I don’t hate boxers or the sport of boxing.

"I think boxing is a great craft that I’ve been trading for 15 or more years now. Once Mike Tyson left boxing wasn’t exciting anymore."

Older brother Logan, 27, has boxed only three times, with the first two against online rival KSI, 28.

They drew the first time before the American lost the rematch by scrappy split-decision after turning professional a year later.

But he returned to boxing last June for an extraordinary exhibition bout against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, 45.

Even more shockingly, he technically avoided defeat.

The internet sensation has not returned to the ring since but has made a successful WWE debut.

For younger brother Jake, 25, he recently improved to 5-0 as a boxer after knocking out ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley, 40.

It added to prior KOs over YouTuber 'AnEsonGib', former NBA player Nate Robinson, 37, and retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren, 37.

Jake announced his next fight will be in August but he does not yet have an opponent.

UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson in 2015 Credit: Getty - Contributor
Jake Paul pictured with older brother Logan Credit: Amanda Westcott

