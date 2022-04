WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tremont seniors Cooper and Lucas Wendling weren’t sure what to expect. The twin brothers wanted to raise money to help kids fight cancer. So they gave up a Saturday and put together a youth wrestling clinic to benefit the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. To their delights, a full house of young […]

TREMONT, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO