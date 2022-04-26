ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Who Plays Nellie in Netflix's 'Heartstopper'?

Distractify
Distractify
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While most fans are rightfully obsessing over Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson's (Kit Connor) sweet high school romance, several Heartstopper viewers (including us) can't help but worship the real star of the show: Nellie. In the graphic novel series of the same name, the angelic pup is...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix announces return of one of its most underrated shows

Netflix has announced the return of Love, Death & Robots, with season 3 coming to the streamer on May 20. The new season will consist of eight episodes, just like season 2. Season 1 was longer than both subsequent seasons combined, with 18 episodes. Each episode in the anthology series is directed by someone different, with a different animation studio at the helm. The voice cast changes for each episode, too, with previous actors with roles in the show including Nolan North, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John DiMaggio, and Michael B. Jordan.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Locke
Person
Kit Connor
CNET

Canceling Netflix or Peloton? Try One of These Free Alternatives

The streaming and subscription landscape keeps changing -- price fluctuations, options galore -- so it's a good idea to audit your subs every once in a while to see what you could trim from the budget without missing it. A lot of Netflix subscribers seem to have made the choice to ditch the streamer recently. Netflix reported a loss of about 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, its first loss in a decade. And Peloton announced in mid-April it's raising subscription prices (while lowering the up-front cost of purchasing a bike).
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Officially Adding Commercials

It's the end of an era for Netflix. While the service has long been praised for its lack of ads and commercials, Netflix is reversing its course on the matter. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said that ads will soon be incorporated into the service. Hastings'...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Netflix
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
TV SERIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are popular on Netflix right now? Netflix Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right? That's only half the battle. What one do you pick now? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting April 17:10. "A Dog's Way Home" Netflix Hours viewed: 5,750,0009. "Cleaner" IMDB Hours viewed: 6,770,0008. "Return to Space" Netlix Hours viewed: 7,150,0007. "The Call" Netflix Hours viewed: 7,710,0006. "How it Ends" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,600,0005. "Metal Lords" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,740,0004. "The Adam Project" Netflix Hours viewed: 9,270,0003. "A Score to Settle" Hollywood Reporter photo Hours viewed: 9,750,0002. "Choose or Die" Netflix Hours viewed: 16,000,0001. "The In Between" Netflix Hours viewed: 35,900,00011
TV & VIDEOS
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (April 2022)

April starts Q2 strong with a lot of shows new to Netflix this month. Many movies, and a lot of continuations of ongoing series are going to be watchable on the streaming platform starting this month. Summer is still far away, but it’s never a reason not to enjoy a show or two. Here are some of the newest shows coming to Netflix this April 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Why Thousands of Netflix Users Are Canceling, and How to Quit

Streaming video giant Netflix recently shocked the entertainment industry by reporting the loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. The company had previously projected an increase of 2.5 million subscribers for that period. Why are so many users leaving Netflix? The decline of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions is...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Time Traveler's Wife Sets May Premiere at HBO — Watch Full Trailer

Click here to read the full article. If absence makes the heart grow fonder, The Time Traveler’s Wife will become extremely fond of her spouse this spring. HBO announced Thursday that its series adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s novel will premiere on Sunday, May 15. The six-episode drama will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Written by Doctor Who vet Steven Moffat, The Time Traveler’s Wife will chronicle the “intricate and magical love story” between Clare Abshire (Game of Thrones‘ Rose Leslie) and Henry DeTamble (Sanditon‘s Theo James), the latter of whom is never in one place for very long....
TV SERIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
138K+
Followers
21K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy