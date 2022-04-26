ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Quincy man convicted in 2018 prison beating death

wtad.com
 4 days ago

Alex Banta could get life in prison; jury deadlocked on fate of Todd Sheffler of Mendon. A former prison guard at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling has been convicted of fatally beating an inmate in 2018. Alex Banta, of Quincy, was found guilty Monday...

www.wtad.com

