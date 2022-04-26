🔒Click2Win a 4-pack of tickets to see Bon Jovi TONIGHT!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThis contest is now closed. Be on the lookout for more current and future giveaways...

Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
Texas country artist Jon Stork performs live on Houston Life

Before he takes the stage at the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo, local singer-songwriter Jon Stork stopped by Houston Life for a live performance of his song ‘Fast Horse.’. The ‘rockytonker’ revealed how he found his path to music and what’s next in his career. Stork...
Field Trip Friday: Houston Zoo to celebrate 100 years this Saturday

HOUSTON – Celebrations have begun at the Houston Zoo as they celebrate their 100th anniversary this weekend. In a news release, the City of Houston built a fence around a tract of land in Hermann Park to house a lone bison named Earl along with numerous animals in the year 1922. That fence later grew to become today’s zoo.
