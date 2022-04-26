ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Break Up For Good After Brief Reunion

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley might be done for real this time, 'cause after rekindling their romance a few months back, the A-list couple has reportedly broken up once again. Remember, the couple briefly split in February -- after about two years of dating and an engagement -- but...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 17, makes runway debut

Michael Strahan’s 17-year-old daughter is officially a model. Isabella Strahan made her runway debut at the Sherri Hill fashion show over the weekend, and the “Good Morning America” co-host showered her with praise on Instagram Tuesday. “Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danica Patrick
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Shailene Woodley
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

JT Did Not Hold Back After Being Asked About Britney’s Pregnancy

Applause (and maybe some stomping?) is in order. Britney Spears is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The “Baby One More Time” singer — sorry, had to! — made the exciting pregnancy announcement on Instagram on April 11. By April 12, Asghari had confirmed his new status as father-to-be. Although there’s still a lot we do not know (and Spears’ post was a bit cryptic and confusing), it certainly sounds like the couple is excited about becoming parents together. (Spears already has two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.) However, it doesn’t sound like everyone is thrilled for the couple — at the very least, they’re not thrilled about being questioned about it. Justin Timberlake’s reaction to a question about Spears’ pregnancy seemed pretty angry.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Nfl Mvp#The Nfl Mvp#Dddspeaking#Packers
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Albia Newspapers

Aaron Rodgers 'wants to explore his spiritual side'

Aaron Rodgers is in a "spiritual place in his life" after splitting from Shailene Woodley. The 38-year-old NFL star and Shailene, 30, recently called time on their high-profile romance, and Aaron is now trying to "learn more about himself". A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "Aaron feels like he is...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Look: John Daly’s Tiger Woods Story Is Going Viral

If you want to beat Tiger Woods at golf, just chug a bottle of Crown Royal and then go play 18 holes. That’s what John Daly did in the early 2000s, anyway. Daly beat Woods in the Target World Challenge early in the 21st century. Before his match, Daly got some drinks in.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy