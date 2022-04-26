Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Break Up For Good After Brief Reunion

Applause (and maybe some stomping?) is in order. Britney Spears is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The “Baby One More Time” singer — sorry, had to! — made the exciting pregnancy announcement on Instagram on April 11. By April 12, Asghari had confirmed his new status as father-to-be. Although there’s still a lot we do not know (and Spears’ post was a bit cryptic and confusing), it certainly sounds like the couple is excited about becoming parents together. (Spears already has two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline.) However, it doesn’t sound like everyone is thrilled for the couple — at the very least, they’re not thrilled about being questioned about it. Justin Timberlake’s reaction to a question about Spears’ pregnancy seemed pretty angry.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO