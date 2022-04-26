ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive-Food distributor SpartanNash attracts acquisition interest -sources

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Reuters
 2 days ago

BOSTON (Reuters) - United Natural Foods Inc and Oak Street Real Estate Capital are separately working on bids for U.S. food distributor SpartanNash Co, people familiar the matter said on Tuesday.

United Natural Foods, a SpartanNash competitor, is exploring a bid to buy the entire company, the sources said.

Oak Street, a Chicago-based investment firm, contacted SpartanNash last month to reiterate its interest in buying real estate from the company worth up to $1 billion, shortly after two activist investors began pushing SpartanNash to explore changes, including putting itself up for sale, the sources added.

There is no certainty of a deal, said the sources, who asked not to be identified in order to discuss the private conversations.

Representatives for SpartanNash and United Natural Foods did not respond to requests for comment while Oak Street declined to comment.

SpartanNash, which is based in Byron Center, Michigan and has a market value of $1.3 billion, owns 145 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market and operates commissaries for the U.S. military.

Last month, activist investors Macellum Advisors and Ancora Holdings Group, which previously teamed up to push for changes at retailer Kohl’s Corp nominated three candidates to SpartanNash’s board. The investors, ho own roughly 4.5% of the company’s stock, are pushing for the board to consider a full or partial sale.

Representatives for the two hedge funds declined to comment.

SpartanNash refreshed its board earlier this year after appointing Tony Sarsam as its CEO in 2020. Its stock price has climbed 33% this year but it is down 8% over the past five years.

Four years ago, United Natural Foods purchased SUPERVALU for $2.9 billion and used the acquisition to expand its grocery distribution network. United Natural Foods is valued at $2.7 billion and its stock price has climbed nearly 30% in the last 52 weeks.

State
#Distributor#Supermarkets#United Natural Foods Inc#Spartannash Co#Family Fare#Super Markets#D W Fresh Market#Macellum#Ancora Holdings Group#Kohl S Corp
CBS News

JCPenny offers $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl's: report

Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management, the owners of department store chain JCPenney, have made a bid to acquire rival retailer Kohl's, according to the New York Post. The shopping mall giant and asset manager, which bought JCPenney out of bankruptcy for $1.75 billion in 2020, have offered Kohl's...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Meta spreads cheer on Wall Street as Facebook adds more users

April 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) rose 17% in a relief rally on Thursday after having lost nearly half their value this year, as the social media giant surprised Wall Street with a better-than-expected rise in users joining the platform. The stock helped lift the tech-heavy...
INTERNET
MarketWatch

Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, +3.17% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Canadian pot producer Hexo names new CEO

April 29 (Reuters) - Canadian pot producer Hexo Corp named Charlie Bowman as its acting chief executive officer on Friday, replacing Scott Cooper who is stepping down after just six months into the job. In February, the company had said it would refresh its board as part of a deal...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Stocks end mixed as Nasdaq waffles, Boeing shares sink

U.S. stocks rebounded on Wednesday but closed off the best levels of the session following the. selloff that sent the Nasdaq Composite to levels not seen since December 2020 - the benchmark ended little changed. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33301.93 +61.75 +0.19%. SP500 S&P...
STOCKS
Reuters

