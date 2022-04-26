Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny & More Among New 2022 CMA Fest Lineup
The star-studded lineup of the highly-anticipated 2022 CMA Fest just got bigger… Mitchell Tenpenny , Cole Swindell , LANCO , Peytan Porter , Boy Named Banjo , Chris Janson , Shy Carter , Randall King , Ingrid Andress and Tyler Braden will take the stage at Ascend Amphitheater, organizers announced on Tuesday (April 26).
The new lineup adds to an existing list of country’s hottest artists, confirmed earlier this month . Jason Aldean , Kelsea Ballerini , Gabby Barrett , Dierks Bentley , Luke Bryan , Alan Jackson , Carly Pearce , Thomas Rhett , Carrie Underwood , Zac Brown Band and tons of others will perform throughout the weekend, set for June 9 through 12. Artists will perform on several stages around Nashville, including Ascend Amphitheater, Nissan Stadium, the Chevy Riverfront Stage, the Chevy Vibes Stage, the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage and the Maui Jim Reverb stage. This year will mark CMA Fest’s comeback following a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, organizers confirmed CMA Fest would not take place in 2021, but promised “most EPIC celebration of Country Music” in 2022.
See a breakdown of the schedule — broken down by time and by place, including the Chevy Riverfront Stage and Nissan Stadium, among others — here . See the latest lineup announcement below :
