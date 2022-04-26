ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny & More Among New 2022 CMA Fest Lineup

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dfSt_0fKsTnlc00
Photo: Getty Images

The star-studded lineup of the highly-anticipated 2022 CMA Fest just got bigger… Mitchell Tenpenny , Cole Swindell , LANCO , Peytan Porter , Boy Named Banjo , Chris Janson , Shy Carter , Randall King , Ingrid Andress and Tyler Braden will take the stage at Ascend Amphitheater, organizers announced on Tuesday (April 26).

The new lineup adds to an existing list of country’s hottest artists, confirmed earlier this month . Jason Aldean , Kelsea Ballerini , Gabby Barrett , Dierks Bentley , Luke Bryan , Alan Jackson , Carly Pearce , Thomas Rhett , Carrie Underwood , Zac Brown Band and tons of others will perform throughout the weekend, set for June 9 through 12. Artists will perform on several stages around Nashville, including Ascend Amphitheater, Nissan Stadium, the Chevy Riverfront Stage, the Chevy Vibes Stage, the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage and the Maui Jim Reverb stage. This year will mark CMA Fest’s comeback following a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, organizers confirmed CMA Fest would not take place in 2021, but promised “most EPIC celebration of Country Music” in 2022.

See a breakdown of the schedule — broken down by time and by place, including the Chevy Riverfront Stage and Nissan Stadium, among others — here . See the latest lineup announcement below :

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant” And We Need To Hear It ASAP

I don’t even really know what this means… All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time: SOTY we already know. pic.twitter.com/1eN9uHuRXO — alex (@Aayers10) April 14, 2022 Typically, this wouldn’t be much to write […] The post Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant” And We Need To Hear It ASAP first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in the ultimate cowgirl outfit

Yeehaw! Miranda Lambert knows exactly how to turn heads and she did just that with her latest appearance. The country music queen turned up the heat in a stunning cowgirl outfit complete with a hat, tassels and plenty of sass. Exclusive: Miranda Lambert is preparing for an unexpected change to...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Randy Travis Surprises Tanya Tucker at Her Billy Bob’s Texas Show

It was a meeting of a couple of country music greats when Randy Travis stopped in to visit Tanya Tucker at her Billy Bob’s Texas Show Friday night. And, Tanya Tucker was over the moon as Travis stopped in to see her. Tucker notes on her Instagram post that her fellow country-music singer is looking great. Amazing news, for sure, after Randy Travis continues to rebound from his life-altering stroke.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Street Performer From South Carolina Wows American Idol Judges With Morgan Wallen’s “Whiskey Glasses”

I did something this past weekend that I hadn’t done in probably 10 or 15 years. I actually watched an episode of American Idol. And I gotta be honest, I really only watched to see this guy perform. A month or so ago, I was in New Orleans eating in the French Quarter and there was a street performer who set up right outside the restaurant. And when the first song he sang was “Silverado for Sale” by Morgan Wallen, followed […] The post Street Performer From South Carolina Wows American Idol Judges With Morgan Wallen’s “Whiskey Glasses” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Tenpenny
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Ingrid Andress
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Chris Janson
Kickin Country 100.5

Jason Aldean Reveals Garth Brooks Gift

Jason Aldean recently stopped by The Bobby Bones Show for over an hour to talk about everything from dad life to new music to a gift Garth Brooks gave him. Aldean released Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia album. He shared they were trying to find something that he hasn't done before to mark his 10th studio album as a special occasion. They had never done a double album before, and he felt this project was the best way to combine all of the things he hasn't gotten to do before. Aldean's collaboration "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood is on the latest project. The song was written by some of the guys in his band along with John Morgan, who is currently signed to Aldean's label and Aldean really liked it. But he admitted it wasn't until he heard Underwood sing on it that he knew the song was going to be something special. The collaboration marks a first for him, this song was in the top 10 for several weeks which has never been the case for Aldean before.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitchell Tenpenny More#Lanco
Whiskey Riff

Remembering The Great George Jones With Alan Jackson’s Emotional Tribute Performance Of “He Stopped Loving Her Today”

Ol’ Possum was a wild one, but man, he was one of the best to ever do it. And on this date back in 2013, the legendary George Jones passed away in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 81. Now it was no secret that Jones had his battles along the way to achieving country music greatness, as he struggled with alcohol and drug addiction, but he does have one of the greatest redemption stories in all of country music. […] The post Remembering The Great George Jones With Alan Jackson’s Emotional Tribute Performance Of “He Stopped Loving Her Today” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Chayce Beckham Releases His Debut EP in the Hopes of Helping Others: 'Music Saved My Life in That Way'

There was a time when Luke Bryan didn't know Chayce Beckham's name and he certainly wouldn't suggest that Dierks Bentley go fishing with him. "Yesterday I drove out to Luke's place to go fishing," Beckham, 25, enthusiastically tells PEOPLE during a recent interview. "I fished till about 7:30 at night, so I called him up to ask if I could stay at the house since he was in Los Angeles doing American Idol. Luckily, he told me that there was food at the house, and I could crash there."
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Jason Aldean Reflects on New Album, ‘Georgia’

Country singer, songwriter, and producer Jason Aldean released his tenth studio album, Georgia, on Friday, April 22. In an interview for Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country, Aldean revealed his songwriting process for the new project and the stories that shaped the songs. “I moved...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind Andy Williams’ “Moon River”

“Moon River” had a rich history before Andy Williams first sang it, but his rendition took the classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s theme to a new level. The dreamy song clearly left a strong impression on the artist, as he later named his company, theater, and autobiography after it.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr. Drops New Single After Honoring Late Wife Mary Jane Thomas

Yesterday, Hank Jr.’s Instagram page was a little busier than usual. First, we learned that Tennessean was premiering a new single from Hank Williams Jr.’s new album Rich White Honky Blues. Then, we saw Bochephus pay tribute to his late wife Mary Jane Thomas with a sweet throwback photo from the day they met. Today, the country icon released the second single from his upcoming album. “Georgia Women” is now available on all streaming services.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

151K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy