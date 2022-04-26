TICKETS ARE GOING FAST FOR THE PIONEERTOWN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL BEGINNING MAY 27

Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s newest film, his first since 2015’s The Revenant, is heading to Netflix.
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, was written by Iñárritu and Nicolás Giacobone, who previously collaborated on the Oscar-winning script for Birdman. The movie, according to the film’s description, “is a nostalgic comedy set against an epic personal journey. It chronicles the story of a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker, who returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his identity, familial relationships, the folly of his memories as well as the past of his country. He seeks answers...
Comments / 0