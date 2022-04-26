ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAY WHAT: 'WINNING HARDENS YOU'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Predators. "The main thing is that we're focusing on us and our game and what we need to do to stay sharp in the details of it. We're playing a hungry team tonight, so we've got to have the...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Canadiens defeat Rangers, end nine-game losing streak

NEW YORK -- Jeff Petry broke a tie with 31 seconds left in the third period, and the Montreal Canadiens ended a nine-game losing streak by defeating the New York Rangers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. Petry scored his second of the game from the right face-off circle...
NHL
NHL

Stars clinch berth despite blowing three-goal lead in loss to Coyotes

DALLAS -- The Dallas Stars clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs despite blowing a three-goal lead in the third period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes at American Airlines Center on Wednesday. Dallas, which will return to the postseason after failing to qualify last season,...
NHL
NHL

Comrie gets first NHL shutout, Jets defeat Flyers

WINNIPEG -- Eric Comrie made 35 saves for his first NHL shutout, and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday. The 26-year-old goalie, who has made 15 of his 23 NHL starts this season, also earned his first win since March 25. "It...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Golden Knights miss playoffs, lose to Blackhawks in seven-round shootout

CHICAGO -- The Vegas Golden Knights were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Wednesday. Tyler Johnson scored the only goal of the shootout, in the seventh round. It was the third straight game to go to a shootout and the second straight that went seven rounds for the Golden Knights, who went 0-for-17 in the three tiebreakers.
NHL
NHL

Panthers shut out Senators, clinch Presidents' Trophy

OTTAWA -- The Florida Panthers won the Presidents' Trophy, awarded to the NHL team with the best record in the regular season, after defeating the Ottawa Senators 4-0 at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday. The Panthers clinched the No. 1 seed for the Stanley Cup Playoffs later Thursday when the...
NHL
NHL

Vilardi helps Kings defeat Kraken for fifth straight win

SEATTLE -- Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and two assists for the Los Angeles Kings in a 5-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday. "Our line played well," Vilardi said. "I think all the lines played a lot and buried chances. All our lines got a score tonight, so it was nice that we buried our chances. … They came out better than us in the first period. We weren't very hard to play against and they took advantage of us and 'Quickie' made some saves, that's what he does, and gave us a chance to come back."
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

'WIN AS A COMMITTEE'

SAINT PAUL - They've clearly bought into the program. You don't get to a franchise-record 25 road wins and bring the same level of commitment unless you're driven to play that way - the hard way - every night. "I think guys really believe that we have what it takes...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ WILD

FLAMES (50-20-10) @ WILD (51-22-7) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (113) Goals - Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm (41) Wild:. Points - Kirill Kaprizov (105) Goals -...
NHL
NHL

Heika's Take: Stars will 'move on' following OT loss, focus on playoffs

DALLAS -- Maybe the Stars took that "just a point" thing a little too serious. Needing just one point in the standings to clinch a playoff spot, Dallas blew a three-goal third period lead and lost 4-3 in overtime to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. They clinched a postseason berth and would've anyway because Vegas lost in a shootout to Chicago, and coach Rick Bowness said that should be the overriding message of the night.
NHL
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ WILD

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in Saint Paul. The Flames continue a three-game road trip tonight in Minnesota, taking on the Wild at 6 p.m. MT. Sportsnet West will carry the television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 The FAN has the radio broadcast covered. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames.com and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive content and real-time updates: @NHLFlames on Twitter, Calgary Flames on Facebook, and @NHLFlames on Instagram.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Stars earn point against Coyotes, clinch playoff berth

DALLAS -- It took 81 games, but the Stars have finally punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Entering Wednesday's game against the Arizona Coyotes in need of one point or a Vegas loss to Chicago in any fashion to qualify for the postseason, the Stars didn't worry about the out-of-town scoreboard.
NHL
NHL

Coyotes to Present Fan Appreciation Night on Friday vs. Nashville

GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- The Arizona Coyotes announced today that the team will celebrate Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, April 29 when the Coyotes host the Nashville Predators for their final home game of the 2021-22 regular season and the team's final game at Gila River Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Preds Come Back to Beat Avalanche in Shootout

Rittich Leads Nashville in Thrilling Comeback to Collect Two Points and Control Wild Card Destiny. Matt Duchene scored in regulation and provided the shootout-winner as the Predators defeated the Avalanche on the road, 5-4 05:09 •. Mattias Ekholm tied it; Matt Duchene and David Rittich won it. The Nashville Predators...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Golden Knights Lose in Chicago, 4-3, in Shootout

Vegas officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Vegas Golden Knights (42-33-7) lost to the Chicago Blackhawks (28-42-11), 4-3, in a shootout on Wednesday night at United Center. With the Vegas loss, the Dallas Stars clinched the final playoff berth in the Western Conference and the Golden Knights will miss the postseason for the first time in franchise history.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Los Angeles at Seattle

In the second game of a back-to-back, the Kraken wanted to start fast and quiet the playoff-bound Los Angeles Kings. After Seattle controlled the first 20 minutes of play, Jared McCann scored the first goal of the game with 1:01 to play in period one. Ryan Donato would add a second score early in period two. But after that, the Kings woke up. The visitors scored three times in the middle frame to tie the game at 3-3 before adding a fourth goal 2:45 into period three. The Kraken would push late, but couldn't convert, even with 3:41 of power-play time in the final period. Jonathan Quick - who had kept his team in it early - delivered late as well, keeping all the pucks Seattle sent his way out of the net.
SEATTLE, WA

