SAY WHAT: 'WINNING HARDENS YOU'

SEATTLE -- Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and two assists for the Los Angeles Kings in a 5-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday. "Our line played well," Vilardi said. "I think all the lines played a lot and buried chances. All our lines got a score tonight, so it was nice that we buried our chances. … They came out better than us in the first period. We weren't very hard to play against and they took advantage of us and 'Quickie' made some saves, that's what he does, and gave us a chance to come back."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO