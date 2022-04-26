ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Girl From Plainville - Episode 1.08 - Blank Spaces (Season Finale) - Promotional Photos + Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoco’s last day. Michelle struggles with the future. The...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

The Rookie - Episode 4.21 - Mother's Day - Promotional Photos + Press Release

The Rookie: Mother’s Day (5/8) “Mother’s Day” – Sergeant Grey supports Officer Nolan’s desire to become a training officer and offers to ride with him for the day to get him ready. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy must manage expectations in their respective relationships as they decide on their plans for Mother’s Day and a romantic vacation on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, MAY 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Hannah
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plainville#Coco#Carters
Deadline

‘The Old Man’: FX Sets June Premiere Date For Jeff Bridges Series

Click here to read the full article. A new FX drama is returning Jeff Bridges to action for a seven-episode season that begins on Thursday, June 17 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX, with streaming available the next day on Hulu. FX’s The Old Man will premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode season. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on “Dan Chase” (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Evil Promotes Andrea Martin to Series Regular Ahead of Season 3

Click here to read the full article. Evil is firming up its legion of good. Andrea Martin, who plays Sister Andrea on the Paramount+ drama, will be a series regular in Season 3, TVLine has learned exclusively. Martin joined Evil in Season 2, playing a nun who became a spiritual advisor of sorts to Mike Colter’s David Acosta. As the season progressed, she warned priest-in-training David that his supernatural visions would become more corporeal the closer he got to God. In the season finale, a demon that had attacked David came after Andrea in her bed. But the feisty sister stabbed it with...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Resident - Episode 5.23 - Neon Moon (Season Finale) - Press Release

THE DOCTORS LOOK TO THE FUTURE ON THE ALL-NEW SEASON FINALE OF "THE RESIDENT" TUESDAY, MAY 17, ON FOX. Conrad contemplates his future as he reminisces about a special night that included a very important conversation with Nic (guest star Emily VanCamp). Meanwhile, Devon is presented with an amazing career opportunity out of state, and Ian is faced with a devastating diagnosis, which causes him to rely on the doctors at Chastain. Then, Kit and Bell celebrate their engagement and Padma receives the news she has been waiting for in the all-new "Neon Moon" season finale episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, May 17 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-523) (TV-14 D, L, V)
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
spoilertv.com

How We Roll - Episode 1.09 - The Houseguest - Press Release

“The Houseguest” – When Tom’s bowling idol, Rick Rholla (Will Greenberg), falls on hard times, Tom invites him to stay at his home until he’s back on his feet. However, Tom and his family quickly learn that Rick is the worst houseguest to have around, on the CBS Original series HOW WE ROLL, Thursday, May 19 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Wheel of Time Season 2 Casting, Barba Back on SVU and More

Click here to read the full article. The Wheel of Time has added a Wise One to its ranks: Ayoola Smart, whose previous TV credits include Killing Eve (as Kenny Stowton’s onetime flame Audrey), has joined Season 2 of the epic Prime Video adaptation in the recurring role of Aviendha. An Aiel Maiden of the Spear, Aviendha in Wheel of Time lore is a Wise One of the Nine Valleys sept, and one of the three lovers that Rand al’Thor takes (though we of course will see if the TV series offers a new spin on the heroine). Previous Season 2 castings...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

911 - Episode 5.18 - Starting Over (Season Finale) - Press Release

THE MEMBERS OF THE 118 RACE TO THE RESCUE AT A WELLNESS RETREAT AND AN UPSCALE HAIR SALON ON THE ALL-NEW SEASON FINALE OF "9-1-1" MONDAY, MAY 16, ON FOX. Another day in the life of the 118, as its members race to rescue a cliffside wellness retreat guru after his followers turn on him. Then, they respond to an emergency call at an upscale hair salon. Meanwhile, Maddie contemplates returning to work, Eddie and May make decisions on their future, as do Buck and Taylor, and the 118 gathers for a surprise wedding in the all-new "Starting Over" Season Five finale episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 16 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-518) (TV-14 L, V)
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Legacies - Episode 4.19 - This Can Only End in Blood - Press Release

TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS - Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) presents a challenge to Ken (guest star Luke Mitchell), which he has to accept. Cleo (Omono Okojie) is set on revenge. The Super Squad prepares for the battle of their lives. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) has some unexpected visitors. The episode was written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes and directed by Jeffrey Hunt (#415). Original airdate 5/19/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

All American: Homecoming - Episode 1.12 - Confessions - Press Release

"Confessions" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV) HIGH STAKES - During Homecoming week, Simone (Geffri Maya), and Thea (Camille Hyde) get ready to compete in a professional tournament and face opponents that challenge them in different ways. With the encouragement of JR (Sylvester Powell), Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) tries to reveal how much he wants to share with his mother. Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) is spiraling out of control and reveals a big secret leaving the team once again divided. Keisha (Netta Walker) is ready to face her fears and is afraid she may be too late but is ready to fight for what she wants. Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) comes up with a plan to help Bringston, but things don't go as she hoped. Benny Boom directed the episode written by Marqui Jackson (#112). Original airdate 5/16/2022.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
spoilertv.com

Blocco181 - First Look Promo, Promotional Photos + Press Release

Sky today release the official trailer for brand new Sky Original Blocco 181 from Sky Italia, coming soon to Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. Blocco 181 explores love and crime, set to the rhythms of rap and reggaeton, in a hyper-real, ultra-colourful and multicultural Milan. This new Sky Original series is a dark fairy tale, starring Italian rap-music pioneer Salmo, who also acts as music supervisor and creative producer. The eight-part series is the first Italian in-house production from Sky Studios, with TapelessFilm and Red Joint Film.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy