The Girl From Plainville - Episode 1.08 - Blank Spaces (Season Finale) - Promotional Photos + Press Release

THE MEMBERS OF THE 118 RACE TO THE RESCUE AT A WELLNESS RETREAT AND AN UPSCALE HAIR SALON ON THE ALL-NEW SEASON FINALE OF "9-1-1" MONDAY, MAY 16, ON FOX. Another day in the life of the 118, as its members race to rescue a cliffside wellness retreat guru after his followers turn on him. Then, they respond to an emergency call at an upscale hair salon. Meanwhile, Maddie contemplates returning to work, Eddie and May make decisions on their future, as do Buck and Taylor, and the 118 gathers for a surprise wedding in the all-new "Starting Over" Season Five finale episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 16 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-518) (TV-14 L, V)
Comments / 0