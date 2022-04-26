Does recreational marijuana make more sense than medical marijuana?

We’ve previously frowned on the idea of medical marijuana.

It’s a Schedule I drug that has more potential for abuse than it has value for medicine. Other medicines exist for the conditions for which it is used, and not enough research has been done on it. Plus, the largest doctors group, the American Medical Association, opposes it.

But Missouri voters felt otherwise. They legalized medical marijuana in 2018.

But should Missouri take the extra step and approve the use of recreational marijuana? The more apt question might be: How should we approve the use of recreational marijuana.

We’ve always believed the medical marijuana issue was a way for many marijuana supporters to get their foot in the door, with the ultimate goal of legalizing it in general. And that’s what’s happening. It could be approved as early as this year.

The push for legal recreational marijuana is occurring on two fronts: in the legislation and through the initiative petition process.

As we recently reported in a Missouri Independent story, Rep. Ron Hicks is sponsoring a bill to legalize possession and use of marijuana for individuals 21 and older. Its process has slowed due to a pair of amendments that have been tacked onto the bill.

Supporters of recreational marijuana are also pushing to get the issue on the statewide ballot. With a May 8 deadline to come up with the needed 170,000 signatures, they’re making a last-minute push for supporters. That includes appeals to medical marijuana businesses to donate to the cause and to lend employees to help gather signatures.

The bottom line is society’s views on marijuana have changed substantially over past generations. It appears it’s just a matter of time before either lawmakers or the public “legalize it.”

We don’t believe legalizing marijuana will create a better society, but we do believe in personal freedom. So does the issue of recreational marijuana rise to the level that we need government to save us from ourselves?

Alcohol overdose can cause death, while marijuana overdoes typically does not. On an average year, more than 10,000 people die from drunk-driving crashes. We couldn’t find a comparable statistic for marijuana, but we suspect it’s a small fraction of that.

Does it make sense for alcohol to be legal and marijuana illegal? Marijuana’s supporters cite studies showing it is not as toxic or addictive as alcohol, less harmful to the body and less likely to contribute to reckless/violent behavior.