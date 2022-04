After going defense at No. 4, the Jets have pivoted to offense with the 10th overall pick. The Jets have selected Ohio State wideout Garrett Wilson at No. 10. This isn’t a huge surprise, as the Jets have been hunting for a receiver for the entire offseason. After failed attempts at acquiring the likes of Tyreek Hill, there were whispers that the organization could deal No. 10 to the 49ers for Deebo Samuel. The Jets instead decided to pursue receiving help via the draft. While the decision may not see immediate returns (like a Samuel trade), it provides the organization with a young, cost-controlled option to develop alongside quarterback Zach Wilson.

