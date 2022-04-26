ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle crashes into building in Charleston

By Bailey Brautigan
 2 days ago

UPDATE(7:57 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26): A driver was cited earlier today after running a red light that led to structural damage to the Public Service Commission building.

Tony Hazelett with Charleston PD says a two-vehicle crash happened near the Public Service Commission. The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light was cited and the other vehicle’s driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

He says the building had minor structural damage.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha County dispatch says that a vehicle hit the Public Service Commission building in Charleston on Tuesday afternoon.

They say that two vehicles were involved in a crash before one of them hit the building at Brooks and Quarrier Streets.

One person was transported to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

