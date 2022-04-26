ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

How Ryan Poles used new tech to build draft board

 2 days ago
New Bears GM Ryan Poles has a background in scouting, so he’s learned to trust his eyes. He watches lots of tape, evaluates the tape, then asks a simple question: If we draft this guy, are we taking a good football player?. “Sometimes it’s just that basic,” Poles...

Bears mock draft: Poles trades down for more picks

We’re one day away from the NFL Draft, so it’s our last chance to play around with mock drafts before the picks start coming off the board for real. The Bears have several needsー like wide receiver, cornerback, and interior offensive lineー and currently have six picks to fill those needs. Ryan Poles could stand pat and fill several holes, or trade down to create more draft capital. While it seems unlikely, we can’t rule out the possibility of Poles trading up to land a serious impact player, either. In this mock, we’re going to see what could happen if the Bears stay put with all their picks. I tried to select as many different players as possible among the three mocks, too, so if you want to familiarize yourself with more names before the draft begins for real, be sure to click on the links above for the other scenarios.
CHICAGO, IL
5 players still available for Bears in 2nd round

KYLER GORDON - CORNERBACK. Gordon has experience playing both outside and slot corner, so he immediately adds versatility to the secondary. He also has experience playing in zone defenses, like Eberflus’, and does a good job of keeping the play in front of him in those situations. One of Gordon’s strengths is sure tackling, with a knack for stopping ball carriers before they reach the line to gain. According to PFF, Gordon allowed a 50% completion rate, and 47.3 QB rating when targeted last season. Named All Pac-12 First Team in 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
2022 NFL Draft: Winners and losers from the first round

Well, that was something. A hectic opening round saw five defenders go off the board first, nine draft-night trades and just one quarterback selected. With six rounds and 230 picks remaining, there’s plenty of time for teams to make or break their drafts. Still, it’s always fun to overreact to the first-round – so that’s what we’re going to do.
NFL
2022 NFL Draft: Best players available in Round 2

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. Five straight defensive players kicked things off while wide receivers dominated the middle of the round. However, multiple talented prospects who were projected to go in the first round ended up falling into the second. These players are among the best available ahead of Round 2 on Friday:
NFL
Hawks hire Chicago Cubs' Jeff Greenberg as associate GM

The Blackhawks have hired Chicago Cubs assistant general manager Jeff Greenberg to be an associate GM, the team announced Thursday. The news was first reported by ESPN's Emily Kaplan. Greenberg, 36, was a finalist for the permanent general manager position that eventually went to Kyle Davidson, who had held the...
CHICAGO, IL
Ryan Poles knows Bears need WRs, but he won't reach

It’s no secret, the Bears need wide receiver help. You know it. I know it. Your grandmother’s hair stylist knows it. And Ryan Poles knows it too. That need is highlighted when you take a look at the wide receivers room and notice that the team only has two guys listed at 6’2” or taller, Isaiah Coulter and Equanimeous St. Brown. Neither man is expected to step in to be the starting “X” receiver, a role usually assumed by a big-bodied player. So, again, it’s a hole that the Bears will need to fill.
CHICAGO, IL
Ryan Poles stands pat, doesn't trade into first round

The Bears stood pat on Thursday, opting not to trade into the first round of the NFL Draft. Many fans wanted to see Ryan Poles make a splash to land Justin Fields a top-flight wide receiver, especially if that meant a reunion between Fields and his Ohio State teammate Chris Olave. But that dream died at 8:25 p.m. when the Saints traded up to select Olave with No. 11 pick. Now, we’ll all have to wait until Friday night to see how Poles decides to bolster the team.
CHICAGO, IL
2022 NFL Draft: Roundup of each first-round trade

There was plenty of dealing in Las Vegas on Thursday, and not just at the casinos. The 2022 NFL Draft got off to an unusual start in Sin City on Thursday with five defensive players coming off the board to begin the first round. There was only one quarterback taken in the entire first round, and he didn’t even get selected until No. 20 overall.
NFL
