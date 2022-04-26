How Ryan Poles used new tech to build draft board

We’re one day away from the NFL Draft, so it’s our last chance to play around with mock drafts before the picks start coming off the board for real. The Bears have several needsー like wide receiver, cornerback, and interior offensive lineー and currently have six picks to fill those needs. Ryan Poles could stand pat and fill several holes, or trade down to create more draft capital. While it seems unlikely, we can’t rule out the possibility of Poles trading up to land a serious impact player, either. In this mock, we’re going to see what could happen if the Bears stay put with all their picks. I tried to select as many different players as possible among the three mocks, too, so if you want to familiarize yourself with more names before the draft begins for real, be sure to click on the links above for the other scenarios.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO