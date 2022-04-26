ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IL

Freeze Warning issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Walsh Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in North Dakota Forest River at Minto affecting Walsh County. .Rainfall this weekend will cause additional rises. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation through 7 AM Saturday. Rainfall is anticipated to last through Sunday, so the precipitation from the entire event is not taken into account. Additional rises are possible with additional rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Forest River at Minto. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. During high flow, river may bypass Minto to the south and flow into Lake Ardoch. Urban flooding begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 4.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 8.3 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
WALSH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke, Culpeper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Clarke; Culpeper; Eastern Loudoun; Frederick; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Spotsylvania; Warren; Western Loudoun FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen above freezing.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atchison, Doniphan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Doniphan, central Atchison, Buchanan, northwestern Platte and south central Andrew Counties through 830 AM CDT At 755 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lancaster, or 9 miles west of Atchison, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include St. Joseph, Atchison, Wathena, Elwood, Troy, Country Club Villa, Country Club, Agency, Dearborn, Rushville, Lancaster, Denton, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb, Severance, Farmington, Huron, St. Joseph Airport and Faucett. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 28 and 56. Interstate 229 between mile markers 0 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dupage County, IL
City
Kane, IL
County
Lake County, IL
County
Ogle County, IL
County
Kane County, IL
City
Kankakee, IL
County
Kankakee County, IL
County
Cook County, IL
County
Kendall County, IL
State
Indiana State
County
Will County, IL
County
Grundy County, IL
State
Illinois State
County
Boone County, IL
County
Dekalb County, IL
County
Winnebago County, IL
County
Lee County, IL
County
Mchenry County, IL
City
Mchenry, IL
City
Winnebago, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 4500 FEET Snow showers will continue today, but very minimal impacts are expected, so the advisory will be allowed to expire at 9AM.
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CASS COUNTY At 1014 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Garden City, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Garden City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hudspeth CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Very dry air remains in place, and breezy winds will return this afternoon. Thus elevated fire weather is expected across much of south-central New Mexico and far west Texas. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 056, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 112 and 113 in south-central and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 056 in far west Texas. * WIND...West winds between 15 and 25 mph with occasional gust to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 11 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. .Rainfall this weekend will cause additional rises. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation through 7 AM Saturday. Rainfall is anticipated to last through Sunday, so the precipitation from the entire event is not taken into account. Additional rises are possible with additional rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Minor damage in City Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Friday was 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 13.5 feet and then begin rising this afternoon. It will then rise again to 15.3 feet Sunday evening. It will fall to 15.2 feet and then begin rising early Tuesday afternoon then rise again. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Garfield, Holt, Loup by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Custer; Garfield; Holt; Loup Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Loup, Garfield, southern Holt and northeastern Custer Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 929 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Burwell to near Comstock to 7 miles northeast of Mason City. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Burwell, Taylor, Sargent, Comstock, Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area, Virginia Smith Dam, Arcadia Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Wescott, Kent Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Homestead Knolls Campground, Big Oak Canyon, Almeria, Nunda Shoal Campground, Deverre, Divide Hill, Valley View Flat Campground and Gables. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 104 and 132. Highway 92 between mile markers 301 and 308. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for De Baca County, Eastern San Miguel County, Espanola Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: De Baca County; Eastern San Miguel County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northwest Highlands; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Quay County; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Union County; Upper Rio Grande Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, and northwest New Mexico. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will be possible with visibilities being limited to less than 1 mile at times in dust-prone locations.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .The Red River at Drayton continues to rise and is expected to cross into major flood stage this weekend. Additional rainfall this weekend may cause further rises on the Red, although the extent is not yet known at this time. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation through 7 AM Saturday morning. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 41.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Friday was 41.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.7 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 15.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 13.9 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 15.2 Fri 8 am CDT 14.9 14.7 14.4
BROWN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Will#Grundy Kane#Southern Will
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT /1100 PM EDT/. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Witch Lake affecting Marquette and Dickinson Counties. .Lack of recent rainfall and a decreasing snow melt will allow the Michigamme River to continue to fall. River is expected to fall below advisory criteria tonight. For the Michigamme River...including Witch Lake...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Witch Lake. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Water begins to cover County Road LG 2.6 miles northwest of M-95 * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:10 AM CDT Friday /9:10 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.4 feet Saturday morning. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT...MONTGOMERY AND PAGE COUNTIES At 1008 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Corning, moving northeast at 30 mph. Strong winds over 50-60 mph have been recorded behind this storm. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Fremont, Montgomery and Page Counties, including the following locations... Hepburn, Grant, Pierce Recreation Area, Northboro, College Springs, Coburg, Viking Lake State Park, Blanchard, Yorktown and Shambaugh. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Martin, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Martin; St. Lucie FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Martin and St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1143 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Walton, Jensen Beach, Nettles Island, North River Shores, and Waveland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Snow showers will continue today, but very minimal impacts are expected, so the advisory will be allowed to expire at 9AM.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buffalo; Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; McPherson; Potter; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph expected with gusts generally of 35 to 45 mph and isolated to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Big Creek at Blairstown This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Big Creek at Blairstown Flood stage: 20.0 feet Latest stage: 12.4 feet at 9 AM Friday Maximum Forecast Stage: 21.5 feet at 1 AM Sunday May 01 Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1pm 1pm 1pm Big Creek Blairstown 20.0 12.4 Fri 9am 12.5 19.3 21.4 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.
CASS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy