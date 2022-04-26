ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vance County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Vance by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 15:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Traill The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. .Rainfall this weekend will cause additional rises. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation through 7 AM Saturday. Rainfall is anticipated to last through Sunday, so the precipitation from the entire event is not taken into account. Additional rises are possible with additional rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Goose River at Hillsboro. * WHEN...Until late Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Portions of ND Highway 200 closed due to water on the road (2018 due to ice/log jam). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Thursday was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise below flood stage early Sunday morning and then rise to a crest of 14.5 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
TRAILL COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Martin, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Martin; St. Lucie FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Martin and St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1143 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Walton, Jensen Beach, Nettles Island, North River Shores, and Waveland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Richland Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. .Rainfall this weekend will cause additional rises. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation through 7 AM Saturday. Rainfall is anticipated to last through Sunday, so the precipitation from the entire event is not taken into account. Additional rises are possible with additional rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Sheyenne River near Kindred. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 20.7 feet early Friday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday morning and continue falling to 9.5 feet Monday, May 09. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.6 feet on 02/09/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 4500 FEET Snow showers will continue today, but very minimal impacts are expected, so the advisory will be allowed to expire at 9AM.
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Snow showers will continue today, but very minimal impacts are expected, so the advisory will be allowed to expire at 9AM.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Southeast Harford; Washington FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen above freezing.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Snow showers will continue today, but very minimal impacts are expected, so the advisory will be allowed to expire at 9AM.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. .Rainfall this weekend will cause additional rises. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation through 7 AM Saturday. Rainfall is anticipated to last through Sunday, so the precipitation from the entire event is not taken into account. Additional rises are possible with additional rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Minor damage in City Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Friday was 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 13.5 feet and then begin rising this afternoon. It will then rise again to 15.3 feet Sunday evening. It will fall to 15.2 feet and then begin rising early Tuesday afternoon then rise again. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM CDT /1100 PM EDT/. Target Area: Dickinson; Marquette The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Witch Lake affecting Marquette and Dickinson Counties. .Lack of recent rainfall and a decreasing snow melt will allow the Michigamme River to continue to fall. River is expected to fall below advisory criteria tonight. For the Michigamme River...including Witch Lake...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Witch Lake. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Water begins to cover County Road LG 2.6 miles northwest of M-95 * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:10 AM CDT Friday /9:10 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.4 feet Saturday morning. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .The Red River at Drayton continues to rise and is expected to cross into major flood stage this weekend. Additional rainfall this weekend may cause further rises on the Red, although the extent is not yet known at this time. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation through 7 AM Saturday morning. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 41.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Friday was 41.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.7 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:11:00 Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 15 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Virgin Islands, beaches across the northwest and north coast of Saint Thomas and Saint John, and beaches across the north and east coast of Saint Croix. In Puerto Rico, beaches across the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico, including the beaches of Aguada, Rincon, and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

