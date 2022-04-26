Red Flag Warning issued for Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Martin; St. Lucie FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Martin and St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1143 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Walton, Jensen Beach, Nettles Island, North River Shores, and Waveland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
