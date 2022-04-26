ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallam County, TX

Red Flag Warning issued for Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Moore, Sherman by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 14:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hudspeth CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Very dry air remains in place, and breezy winds will return this afternoon. Thus elevated fire weather is expected across much of south-central New Mexico and far west Texas. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 056, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 112 and 113 in south-central and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 056 in far west Texas. * WIND...West winds between 15 and 25 mph with occasional gust to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 11 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph expected with gusts generally of 35 to 45 mph and isolated to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
WBRE

NEPA counties in severe Fire Weather Watch, Red Flag Warnings

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) —  Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches have been issued across NEPA due to the higher winds and low relative humidity for Thursday and Friday. Red Flag Warnings have been issued for most of northeastern PA through early Thursday night. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hansford County, TX
County
Dallam County, TX
County
Hartley County, TX
County
Moore County, TX
County
Sherman County, TX
City
Hartley, TX
State
Texas State
City
Moore, TX
State
Oklahoma State
City
Sherman, TX
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. .Rainfall this weekend will cause additional rises. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation through 7 AM Saturday. Rainfall is anticipated to last through Sunday, so the precipitation from the entire event is not taken into account. Additional rises are possible with additional rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. Approximate stage where flooding begins in areas along the Sheyenne River north of the diversion channel to Harwood, ND. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 19.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 21.9 feet early Thursday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Very dry air remains in place, and breezy winds will return this afternoon. Thus elevated fire weather is expected across much of south-central New Mexico and far west Texas. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 056, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 112 and 113 in south-central and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 056 in far west Texas. * WIND...West winds between 15 and 25 mph with occasional gust to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 11 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Edwards; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Kiowa; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Pawnee; Pratt; Scott; Seward; Stafford; Stanton; Stevens Dangerous Wildfire Threat Friday Afternoon RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 043...044...045 065...066...079...081 AND 090 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 043 Scott...Fire Weather Zone 044 Lane...Fire Weather Zone 045 Ness...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton...Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney...Fire Weather Zone 064 Hodgeman...Fire Weather Zone 065 Pawnee...Fire Weather Zone 066 Stafford...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray...Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 079 Edwards...Fire Weather Zone 080 Kiowa...Fire Weather Zone 081 Pratt...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton...Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward...Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade...Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark...Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche and Fire Weather Zone 090 Barber. * Winds...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Dormant dry grasses persist in the ongoing drought, and greenup has been delayed despite some recent rainfall. Any ignitions in this dry vegetation, in the expected dangerous red flag conditions Friday afternoon, will have the potential to burn out of control very quickly. Erractic fire behavior is likely.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buffalo; Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; McPherson; Potter; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Jones, Stanley and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
JONES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Crawford, northwestern Barton and southwestern Vernon Counties through 900 AM CDT At 822 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Arcadia, or 14 miles southeast of Fort Scott, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheldon... Arcadia Bronaugh... Moundville Milo... Oskaloosa Hannon This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 77 and 85. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Southeast Harford; Washington FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen above freezing.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Marshall, Roberts, Day, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .The Red River at Drayton continues to rise and is expected to cross into major flood stage this weekend. Additional rainfall this weekend may cause further rises on the Red, although the extent is not yet known at this time. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation through 7 AM Saturday morning. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 41.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Friday was 41.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.7 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Martin, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Martin; St. Lucie FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Martin and St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1143 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Walton, Jensen Beach, Nettles Island, North River Shores, and Waveland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday morning and continue falling to 9.5 feet Monday, May 09. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.6 feet on 02/09/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy