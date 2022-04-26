ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, IN

Frost Advisory issued for Benton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Two more chances for frost in April

(WOWK) — As skies clear Tuesday night and the winds drop off, we can see another round of frost in the region. A Frost Advisory has been issued for all of the WOWK-TV viewing area. Not every location will see frost. Lower lying areas that tend to be sheltered from the wind are the most […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Custer Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Custer County through 930 AM CDT At 841 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Victoria Springs State Recreation Area to near Weissert to near Berwyn. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Broken Bow, Sargent, Ansley, Comstock, Berwyn, Weissert, Westerville, Lillian, Round Valley, Walworth, Arcadia Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Wescott, Big Oak Canyon, Divide Hill and Gates. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 88 and 121. Highway 2 between mile markers 279 and 296. Highway 92 between mile markers 300 and 308. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Benton County, IN
State
Illinois State
State
Indiana State
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT...MONTGOMERY AND PAGE COUNTIES At 1008 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Corning, moving northeast at 30 mph. Strong winds over 50-60 mph have been recorded behind this storm. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Fremont, Montgomery and Page Counties, including the following locations... Hepburn, Grant, Pierce Recreation Area, Northboro, College Springs, Coburg, Viking Lake State Park, Blanchard, Yorktown and Shambaugh. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bates, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bates; Cass The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cass County in west central Missouri Northern Bates County in west central Missouri * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 951 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Adrian, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Adrian, Garden City and Ballard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BATES COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frost Advisory#Iroquois
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:11:00 Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 15 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Virgin Islands, beaches across the northwest and north coast of Saint Thomas and Saint John, and beaches across the north and east coast of Saint Croix. In Puerto Rico, beaches across the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico, including the beaches of Aguada, Rincon, and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 07:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. .Rainfall this weekend will cause additional rises. The current forecast only takes into account precipitation over the next 24 hours. Rainfall is anticipated to last through Sunday, so the precipitation from the entire event is not taken into account. Additional rises are possible with additional rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snake River AT Alvarado. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 108.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. Overland flooding of local agricultural land. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 107.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Friday was 108.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 109.0 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 106.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Hartley; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Sherman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph expected with gusts generally of 35 to 45 mph and isolated to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buffalo; Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; McPherson; Potter; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Marshall, Roberts, Day, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 15 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Virgin Islands, beaches across the northwest and north coast of Saint Thomas and Saint John, and beaches across the north and east coast of Saint Croix. In Puerto Rico, beaches across the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico, including the beaches of Aguada, Rincon, and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Big Creek at Blairstown This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Big Creek at Blairstown Flood stage: 20.0 feet Latest stage: 12.4 feet at 9 AM Friday Maximum Forecast Stage: 21.5 feet at 1 AM Sunday May 01 Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1pm 1pm 1pm Big Creek Blairstown 20.0 12.4 Fri 9am 12.5 19.3 21.4 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 08:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Snow showers will continue today, but very minimal impacts are expected, so the advisory will be allowed to expire at 9AM.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Fulton, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cass; Fulton; Mason The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Havana. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to agricultural areas not protected by levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 14.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday evening and continue falling to 13.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Havana 14.0 14.6 Fri 8 am CDT 14.4 14.3 14.2
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown, Cass, Morgan, Schuyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Friday was 15.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 13.9 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 15.2 Fri 8 am CDT 14.9 14.7 14.4
BROWN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy